CSTIC and SEMICON CHINA 2018: Brooks Instrument to present new mass flow controller with self-diagnostics​

Brooks Instrument will showcase its newly enhanced GF125 mass flow controller (MFC) with high-speed EtherCAT connectivity and embedded self-diagnostics at the China Semiconductor Technology International Conference (CSTIC) in conjunction with SEMICON China 2018 in Shanghai.

CSTIC runs March 11-12 at the Shanghai International Convention Center, while SEMICON China takes place March 14-16 at the Shanghai New International Expo Center.

Building on the company’s proven GF Series of MFCs with EtherCAT connectivity for high-speed communications, the newly enhanced GF125 MFC features embedded self-diagnostics that automatically detect sensor drift and valve leak-by to help minimize tool downtime and improve process yield. As a result, the enhanced GF125 can run leak and drift self-diagnostics without interrupting process flow steps or requiring any hardware changes, thereby improving process gas accuracy and wafer production throughput.

Technology experts from Brooks Instrument will discuss the newly enhanced GF125 MFC capabilities with a presentation on “Advanced Mass Flow Controllers With EtherCAT Communication Protocol and Embedded Self-Diagnostics” during the CSTIC poster session.

For SEMICON China, Brooks Instrument will be co-exhibiting in booth 3675 with its regional business partner, SCH Electronics Co., Ltd., to demonstrate the newly enhanced GF125 MFC with high-speed EtherCAT connectivity and embedded self-diagnostics, along with a broad range of other mass flow meters and controllers and pressure and vacuum products for semiconductor manufacturing.

“At Brooks Instrument, we’re eager to present and exhibit at the China Semiconductor Technology International Conference and SEMICON China tradeshow,” said Mohamed Saleem, Chief Technology Officer at Brooks Instrument. “With more than 70 years of history in new technology developments, our company is focused on improving the precision and performance of mass flow, pressure and vacuum technologies to help enable advanced semiconductor manufacturing and address the challenges involved with next-generation production tools and processes.”

In addition to the newly enhanced GF125 MFC with high-speed EtherCAT connectivity and embedded self-diagnostics, Brooks Instrument will showcase other key components designed to meet critical gas chemistry control challenges and improve process yields for nodes 10nm and below, including the VDM300 vapor delivery module as well as other proven MFCs with EtherCAT.