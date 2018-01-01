Entegris’ strong fourth-quarter caps record year

Entegris, Inc. (NasdaqGS: ENTG), a developer of specialty chemicals and advanced materials solutions for the microelectronics industry, today reported its financial results for the Company’s fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2017.

The Company reported sales of $1.3 billion for fiscal 2017, an increase of 14 percent from the prior year. Net income for the year was $85.1 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, which included amortization of intangible assets of $44.0 million, asset impairment charges of $13.2 million, $2.7 million of severance expenses, $20.7 million related to the refinancing of senior notes, and $66.7 million related to the effects of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. In the prior year, net income was $97.1 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, which included amortization of intangible assets of $44.3 million, asset impairment charges of $5.8 million, and $2.4 million of severance expenses. Non-GAAP net income for fiscal 2017 was $206.3 million, or $1.44 per diluted share, which increased from $132.8 million, or $0.94 per diluted share, in the prior year.

Fourth-quarter sales were $350.6 million, an increase of 14 percent from the same quarter last year and 1 percent higher sequentially. Fourth-quarter net loss was $28.3 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, which included amortization of intangible assets of $11.0 million, $20.7 million related to the refinancing of senior notes, and $66.7 million related to the effects of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Non-GAAP net income was $59.7 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, which compared to $34.3 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, in the same quarter a year ago. In the fourth quarter of 2017, the Company generated cash from operations less capital expenditures, or free cash flow, of $60.1 million.

Bertrand Loy, president and chief executive officer, said: “The fourth quarter marked our fifth consecutive record quarter, capping the most successful year in Entegris’ 51-year history. We grew fiscal 2017 sales 14 percent to $1.3 billion, achieving growth across all three divisions, driven by demand for our solutions in advanced memory, logic, and mainstream semiconductor production. We were very pleased with the quality of execution by the Entegris teams around the world. We delivered on our commitment to grow our bottom line at twice the rate of our top line, increasing our adjusted EBITDA by 35 percent to a record high of $357 million, or 26.6 percent of sales for the year. This strong cash flow is allowing us to create significant value through a balanced capital allocation strategy consisting of internal growth investments, strategic acquisitions, and returning available cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

Mr. Loy added: “As we look ahead, we have great conviction that the semiconductor industry is in the midst of a multi-year period of growth driven by broadening demand related to artificial intelligence, automotive, industrial, and other new applications. Our value proposition, which is built on a broad array of solutions, is enabling us to expand our served markets and will allow us to continue to outpace our markets.”

