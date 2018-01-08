Frank Shemansky to lead SEMI’s MEMS & Sensors Industry Group

SEMI today announced the appointment of Frank A. Shemansky, Jr., Ph.D., as executive director and chief technology officer (CTO) of the MEMS & Sensors Industry Group (SEMI-MSIG). Shemansky brings to the leadership post more than 25 years of experience in the microelectronics industry including a strong background in research and development (R&D), manufacturing, product development and technology strategy. He will direct SEMI-MSIG’s global activities, including standards, technical programs and conferences, while strengthening and expanding SEMI’s benefits to the MEMS and sensors community.

“Dr. Shemansky’s deep industry experience makes him an outstanding choice to lead and build on the success of SEMI-MSIG, a vital SEMI community,” said Ajit Manocha, president and CEO of SEMI. “We look forward to Frank drawing on his technology thought-leadership and business development acumen to bring members together to connect, collaborate and innovate with SEMI in order to help grow the MEMS and sensors markets.”

“Frank Shemansky is a strong leader and respected technologist,” said Dave Kirsch, VP/GM of EV Group North America and chair of the SEMI-MSIG Governing Council. “As SEMI-MSIG’s CTO and interim executive director, Frank has been charting our strategic course. Governing Council members are eager to tap Frank’s excellent leadership skills to take SEMI-MSIG to its next level.”

Starting his career at Motorola in semiconductor research and development, Shemansky was part of the team that brought the first commercially available MEMS transducers to market. Shemansky has also held various management and executive level positions at companies within the MEMs and sensors industry, including Akustica, Lumedyne Technologies, Sensor Platforms, and QuickLogic. He holds seven patents, is a published author in journals ranging from Sensors and Actuators to Microsystem Technologies, and co-authored the first MEMS textbook, Sensor Technology and Devices.

With a B.S. degree in Chemical Engineering from Pennsylvania State University, Shemansky also holds an M.S. and Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering from Arizona State University. He is a recipient of the Motorola Silver Quill Award, the Motorola Scientific and Technical Society Award, and the ASU Graduate Student Research Award.

“I’m very excited to lead SEMI-MSIG,” Shemansky said. “SEMI-MSIG members are enabling and transforming everything from autonomous vehicles to healthcare to drones. SEMI provides a wealth of industry services and global connections that can increasingly facilitate the growth and prosperity of SEMI-MSIG member companies. I look forward to working with our members to bring new value to our industry.”