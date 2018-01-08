Graphene on toast, anyone?

Rice University scientists who introduced laser-induced graphene (LIG) have enhanced their technique to produce what may become a new class of edible electronics.

Rice University graduate student Yieu Chyan, left, and Professor James Tour. Credit: Jeff Fitlow/Rice University

Rice University graduate student Yieu Chyan, left, and Professor James Tour. Credit: Jeff Fitlow/Rice University

The Rice lab of chemist James Tour, which once turned Girl Scout cookies into graphene, is investigating ways to write graphene patterns onto food and other materials to quickly embed conductive identification tags and sensors into the products themselves.

“This is not ink,” Tour said. “This is taking the material itself and converting it into graphene.”

The process is an extension of the Tour lab’s contention that anything with the proper carbon content can be turned into graphene. In recent years, the lab has developed and expanded upon its method to make graphene foam by using a commercial laser to transform the top layer of an inexpensive polymer film.

The foam consists of microscopic, cross-linked flakes of graphene, the two-dimensional form of carbon. LIG can be written into target materials in patterns and used as a supercapacitor, an electrocatalyst for fuel cells, radio-frequency identification (RFID) antennas and biological sensors, among other potential applications.

The new work reported in the American Chemical Society journal ACS Nano demonstrated that laser-induced graphene can be burned into paper, cardboard, cloth, coal and certain foods, even toast.

“Very often, we don’t see the advantage of something until we make it available,” Tour said. “Perhaps all food will have a tiny RFID tag that gives you information about where it’s been, how long it’s been stored, its country and city of origin and the path it took to get to your table.”

He said LIG tags could also be sensors that detect E. coli or other microorganisms on food. “They could light up and give you a signal that you don’t want to eat this,” Tour said. “All that could be placed not on a separate tag on the food, but on the food itself.”

Multiple laser passes with a defocused beam allowed the researchers to write LIG patterns into cloth, paper, potatoes, coconut shells and cork, as well as toast. (The bread is toasted first to “carbonize” the surface.) The process happens in air at ambient temperatures.

“In some cases, multiple lasing creates a two-step reaction,” Tour said. “First, the laser photothermally converts the target surface into amorphous carbon. Then on subsequent passes of the laser, the selective absorption of infrared light turns the amorphous carbon into LIG. We discovered that the wavelength clearly matters.”

The researchers turned to multiple lasing and defocusing when they discovered that simply turning up the laser’s power didn’t make better graphene on a coconut or other organic materials. But adjusting the process allowed them to make a micro supercapacitor in the shape of a Rice “R” on their twice-lased coconut skin.

Defocusing the laser sped the process for many materials as the wider beam allowed each spot on a target to be lased many times in a single raster scan. That also allowed for fine control over the product, Tour said. Defocusing allowed them to turn previously unsuitable polyetherimide into LIG.

“We also found we could take bread or paper or cloth and add fire retardant to them to promote the formation of amorphous carbon,” said Rice graduate student Yieu Chyan, co-lead author of the paper. “Now we’re able to take all these materials and convert them directly in air without requiring a controlled atmosphere box or more complicated methods.”

The common element of all the targeted materials appears to be lignin, Tour said. An earlier study relied on lignin, a complex organic polymer that forms rigid cell walls, as a carbon precursor to burn LIG in oven-dried wood. Cork, coconut shells and potato skins have even higher lignin content, which made it easier to convert them to graphene.

Tour said flexible, wearable electronics may be an early market for the technique. “This has applications to put conductive traces on clothing, whether you want to heat the clothing or add a sensor or conductive pattern,” he said.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

ASML increases its dominance of semiconductor lithography market in 2017
New IC manufacturing lines to boost total industry wafer capacity 8%
First Trump State of the Union address: How it stacks up against SEMI public policy priorities
Lam Research and Tokyo Electron gained in full year 2017 semiconductor equipment market shares
Annual semiconductor sales increase 21.6%, top $400B for first time
Smart manufacturing fuels digital transformation: Takeaways from SEMI Member Forum
Turbulent times ahead for trade

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
Soraa founder wins Nobel Prize in physics

RECENT ARTICLES

2018 FLEXI awards innovation and leadership in flexible hybrid electronics
Park Systems holds grand opening ceremony of the Park Nanoscience Lab at their European headquarters
Graphene on toast, anyone?
Close to the edge: Brain-inspired technologies will bring data processing and analytics to Internet of Things devices
Frank Shemansky to lead SEMI's MEMS & Sensors Industry Group

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Graphene on toast, anyone?
Close to the edge: Brain-inspired technologies will bring data processing and analytics to Internet of Things devices
Today's highest quality composite-piezoelectric developed at NUST MISIS
Applied Materials named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for 2018

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Close to the edge: Brain-inspired technologies will bring data processing and analytics to Internet of Things devices
MagnaChip offers 2nd-generation 0.13 micron BCD process technology with high-density embedded flash memory
Samsung begins mass production of 256GB embedded Universal Flash Storage for automotive applications
New IC manufacturing lines to boost total industry wafer capacity 8%

MEMS ARTICLES

2018 FLEXI awards innovation and leadership in flexible hybrid electronics
Close to the edge: Brain-inspired technologies will bring data processing and analytics to Internet of Things devices
Frank Shemansky to lead SEMI's MEMS & Sensors Industry Group
Imec introduces CMOS chip with 16,384 micro-electrodes and 1,024 channels for multimodal cell interfacing

LEDS ARTICLES

Seoul Semiconductor files third patent infringement litigation against Mouser for sale of Everlight products in Italy
Annual semiconductor sales increase 21.6%, top $400B for first time
A crystal method
Seoul Semiconductor achieves $1.04B record annual revenues for fiscal year 2017

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

2018 FLEXI awards innovation and leadership in flexible hybrid electronics
Chinese panel makers catching up fast in LTPS LCD panel shipments for mobile phones
Annual semiconductor sales increase 21.6%, top $400B for first time
New, safe zinc oxide quantum dots

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

Leak check semiconductor process chambers quickly and reliably
02/08/2018INFICON,a manufacturer of leak test equipment, introduced the UL3000 Fab leak detector for semiconductor manufacturing maintenance teams t...
Radiant Vision Systems announces new automated visual inspection system
11/06/2017Radiant Vision Systems, a provider of high-resolution imaging solutions for automated visual analysis of devices and surfaces, an...
SEMI-GAS Xturion Blixer enables on-site blending of forming gas mixtures
10/03/2017The Blixer provides a cost-effective alternative to purchasing expensive pre-mixed gas cylinders by enabling operators to blend ...