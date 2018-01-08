Lam Research and Tokyo Electron gained in full year 2017 semiconductor equipment market shares

Market shares of top semiconductor equipment manufacturers for the full year 2017 indicate large gains by Tokyo Electron and Lam Research while top supplier Applied Materials dropped, according to the report “Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares, Market Forecasts,” recently published by The Information Network, a New Tripoli-based market research company.

The chart below shows shares for the entire years of 2016 and 2017. Market shares are for equipment only, excluding service and spare parts, and have been converted for revenues of foreign companies to U.S. dollars on a quarterly exchange rate.

Market leader Applied Materials lost 1.8 share points among the top seven companies, dropping from 28.8% in 2016 to 27.0% in 2017. Gaining share are Tokyo Electron Ltd., which gained 2.1 share points while rising from 17.4% in 2016 to 19.1% in 2017, and Lam Research, which gained 1.5 share points and grew from a 19.4% share in 2016 to a 20.9% share in 2017.

In third place ASML gained 0.6 share points, growing from an 18.8% share in 2016 to a 19.4% share in 2017.

Fifth place KLA-Tencor is the dominant supplier in the process control sector (inspection and metrology) and competes against Applied Materials and Hitachi High-Technologies, as well as several other companies including Nanometrics, Nova Measuring Instruments, and Rudolph Technology. KLA-Tencor gained market share against each of its competitors in this sector in 2017.

Much of the equipment revenue growth was attributed to strong growth in the DRAM and NAND sectors, as equipment was installed in memory manufacturers Intel, Micron Technology, Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix, Toshiba, and Western Digital. The memory sector is expected to have grown 60.1% in 2017 and another 9.3% in 2018 according to industry consortium WSTS (World Semiconductor Trade Statistics).

Following the strong growth in the semiconductor equipment market, The Information Network projects another 11% growth in 2018. for semiconductor equipment.