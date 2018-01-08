MagnaChip offers 2nd-generation 0.13 micron BCD process technology with high-density embedded flash memory

Traditionally, the non-volatile memories in the BCD process are low in density, below 256 bytes, for trimming purposes. However, today’s electronic devices require more complex functions and lower power consumption. As a result, there is a greater market need for high-density embedded non-volatile memory in the BCD process. This memory includes Flash memory used for power ICs, including programmable PMICs, wireless power chargers and USB-C power-delivery ICs. In some applications, high-density Flash memory up to 64 kilo bytes is used to store programming codes as well as trimming data. Until now, the drawback of implementing high-density embedded memory in other BCD processes has been that it increases the overall number of manufacturing steps.

MagnaChip was able to eliminate 8 photo steps in the second-generation BCD process from the 1st generation by process optimization. Aside from embedded non-volatile memory, the 2nd generation also achieved the improvement of power LDMOS specific Ron performance, which is well suited for high-power requirements up to 40V operation. For IoT and automotive applications, this BCD process provides 1.5V and 5V CMOS devices with very low leakage current level that enables low power consumption. Furthermore, this new BCD process has various option devices for Hall sensors, varactors, inductors, and RF CMOS devices that are useful for highly integrated IC solutions, which give smaller system size and less system cost.

YJ Kim, Chief Executive Officer of MagnaChip, commented, “The integration of analog-based BCD and high density non-volatile memory enables highly suitable ICs and system designs for power management solutions, wireless chargers and power ICs used in smartphones, IoT devices and automotive applications.” Mr. Kim added, “Our goal is to continue to develop specialized and innovative process technologies that meet the changing market requirements of our foundry customers.”