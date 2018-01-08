Nordson MARCH MesoSPHERE Plasma Systems enable very high throughput processing for 3D and wafer-level package assembly

Nordson MARCH, a Nordson company (NASDAQ:NDSN), a developer of plasma processing technology, introduces the MesoSPHERE Plasma System for very-high throughput processing of 3D and wafer-level packaging processes such as fan-in, fan-out, wafer-level, and panel-level – handling wafers up to 450mm and panels up to 480mm. The MesoSPHERE’s new, patented W3 three-axis symmetrical plasma chamber ensures that all areas of the wafer are treated equally and uniformly. Tight control over all process parameters gives highly repeatable results.

For wafer cleaning, the MesoSPHERE plasma system removes contamination prior to wafer bumping, organic contamination, fluorine and other halogen contamination, and metal and metal oxides. Plasma improves spun-on film adhesion and cleans metallic bond pads.

For wafer etching, the MesoSPHERE plasma system descums wafers of residual photoresist and BCB, pattern dielectric layers for redistribution, strip/etch photoresist, enhances adhesion of wafer applied materials, removes excess wafer applied mold /epoxy, enhances adhesion of gold solder bumps, destresses wafer to reduce breakage, improves spun-on film adhesion, and cleans aluminum bond pads.

The MesoSPHERE’s chamber design and control architecture enable short plasma cycle times with very low overhead, maximizing throughput and minimizing cost of ownership. Plasma confinement technology uses a ring to isolate and focus plasma so it’s distributed directly above the wafer, minimizing undesired secondary reactions. Process temperatures can be kept low because the ring increases etch rate capability without increasing the electrode temperature or adding bias to the chuck.

An innovative handling system transfers round or square substrates and frame or bonded carriers. The modular design allows capacity increase on a per plasma chamber basis. Equipment front end module (EFEM) integration supports from 1 to 4 plasma chambers. A pocket chuck design provides accurate substrate placement and centering, for additional process repeatability.

“A unique feature of the MesoSPHERE is the way we developed the isolation,” explained Jonathan Doan, director of marketing for Nordson MARCH. “It allows our customers a method to perform advanced packaging without having to use an expensive carrier and it can be used with 300mm wafers on frames.”

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Smart manufacturing fuels digital transformation: Takeaways from SEMI Member Forum
Turbulent times ahead for trade
Year End Wow!
Worldwide semiconductor revenue forecast to grow 7.5% in 2018
Value of semiconductor industry M&A deals slows dramatically in 2017
Korea is at full throttle on memory investments
Nanostructured gate dielectric boosts stability of organic thin-film transistors

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
Soraa founder wins Nobel Prize in physics

RECENT ARTICLES

IHS Markit identifies top trends driving the Internet of Things in 2018 and beyond
Nordson MARCH MesoSPHERE Plasma Systems enable very high throughput processing for 3D and wafer-level package assembly
Air Products to supply Samsung Electronics' second 3D V-NAND fab in western China
New, safe zinc oxide quantum dots
UA researchers observe electrons zipping around in crystals

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

IHS Markit identifies top trends driving the Internet of Things in 2018 and beyond
Air Products to supply Samsung Electronics' second 3D V-NAND fab in western China
UA researchers observe electrons zipping around in crystals
New UC Riverside research advances spintronics technology

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Nordson MARCH MesoSPHERE Plasma Systems enable very high throughput processing for 3D and wafer-level package assembly
Air Products to supply Samsung Electronics' second 3D V-NAND fab in western China
Mobile system-on-chip designs, embedded processing lift MPU market
Smart manufacturing fuels digital transformation: Takeaways from SEMI Member Forum

MEMS ARTICLES

IHS Markit identifies top trends driving the Internet of Things in 2018 and beyond
Mobile system-on-chip designs, embedded processing lift MPU market
Engineers design artificial synapse for "brain-on-a-chip" hardware
ST technologies help Neonode add touch interaction to any object, surface, or space

LEDS ARTICLES

A crystal method
Seoul Semiconductor achieves $1.04B record annual revenues for fiscal year 2017
Sino IP office rules in favor of AMEC by rendering Veeco Instruments' susceptorless reactor patent invalid
Turbulent times ahead for trade

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

New, safe zinc oxide quantum dots
MicroLED displays: the patent landscape reflects the dynamism of the sector
Kateeva appoints Marc Haugen as Chief Operating Officer
Turbulent times ahead for trade

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

Radiant Vision Systems announces new automated visual inspection system
11/06/2017Radiant Vision Systems, a provider of high-resolution imaging solutions for automated visual analysis of devices and surfaces, an...
SEMI-GAS Xturion Blixer enables on-site blending of forming gas mixtures
10/03/2017The Blixer provides a cost-effective alternative to purchasing expensive pre-mixed gas cylinders by enabling operators to blend ...
Automated thickness measurement system speeds production
09/20/2017ACU-THIK is an automated thickness measurement tool incorporating dual contact probes for high accuracy inspection of semiconductor wafers....