SEMI forms Technology Communities to speed industry collaboration and innovation

By Heidi Hoffman, SEMI

SEMI continues to transform to increase its impact on the success of the electronics industry supply chain. As one step in that process, SEMI President & CEO Ajit Manocha has formed a new group, Technology Communities, to better collaborate, align, and enhance all of SEMI’s technology-focused activities by operating them under one umbrella. The group is led by industry-veteran Mike Ciesinski, the new vice president of Technology Communities. Mike has more than 20 years’ experience creating and managing industry consortia and a strong record of fostering collaboration among industry, academia, and government research and development (R&D) agencies.

The charter of Technology Communities is to share best practices for SEMI’s special interest groups (SIGs), including hosting industry-wide CTO forums; providing regional insights; forming member, industry and academic consortia; and engaging with technology thought-leaders. The goal is to elevate the prominence of electronics technology in an effort to improve lives and enhance member profitability by speeding industry collaboration and opportunities for innovation.

SEMI SIGs serve as member groups that share information, explore common opportunities in a synergistic and non-competitive environment and provide a collective voice on issues within the global electronics industry. By segmenting the sprawling electronics supply chain into focused communities, SIGs foster more effective technical discussions and provide exclusive networking and speaking opportunities.

The Technology Communities encompasses Fab Owners Alliance (FOA), FlexTech, and MEMS & Sensors Industry Group (MSIG), as well as the SEMI Standards organization. It supports key SEMI market verticals including Smart Manufacturing, Smart Data, and Smart MedTech.

Technology Communities also includes the Chemical & Gases Manufacturers Group (CGMG), the Silicon Manufacturers Group (SMG), the Collaborative Alliance for Semiconductor Test (CAST), Semiconductor Components, Instruments and Subsystems (SCIS), the Strategic Innovation Platforms (SIP) and the Heterogeneous Integration Roadmap. Each one of these communities has a unique and focused mission.

For SEMI’s members, these groups mean more opportunities to meet with peers and customers and help to define industry direction.

Members can be confident that SEMI technology SIGs are led by experienced industry professionals with extensive networks and a strong technical knowledge in their respective areas. Alongside Ciesinski, SEMI veteran Tom Salmon leads FOA, while James Amano directs SEMI Standards. Melissa Grupen-Shemansky, PhD, is the new FlexTech leader and CTO, while Frank Shemansky, Jr., PhD, is the MEMS and sensors CTO and oversees the MSIG group.

The HQ team is joined by experienced, knowledgeable professionals in each of SEMI’s seven regions to provide a global network and cross-region collaboration.

It’s easy to get involved and the SEMI groups are always seeking new members and industry drivers. Visit SEMI Special Interest Groups for more details on SEMI’s special interest groups. We will also be bringing you more in-depth articles on each of the technology groups in SGU.

Most of the groups and committees are available to any SEMI member in good standing – simply request to join. Come to one of our upcoming events – such as 2018FLEX and MSTC2018 — to discuss opportunities to participate.