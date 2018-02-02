Seoul Semiconductor files third patent infringement litigation against Mouser for sale of Everlight products in Italy

On February 2, 2018, Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd (“Seoul”) filed a patent infringement lawsuit in Italy in the Court of Milan against Mouser Electronics Inc. (“Mouser”), a global electronic components distributor, as well as its Italian subsidiary – for the sale of certain Everlight LED products.

According to the complaint, Seoul has asserted that Mouser is liable for selling such LED products that infringe Seoul’s patent rights. Based on the alleged infringement, Seoul has sought a permanent injunction, damages, withdrawal from the market, and destruction of such products.

Prior to this litigation, Seoul already filed two patent infringement lawsuits against Mouser in Germany in the District Court of Düsseldorf in 2017, accusing high-power and mid-power LED products manufactured by Everlight of infringement.

Despite such lawsuits, however, Mouser has continued to sell products accused of infringement in other countries. For that reason, Seoul launched its third patent infringement lawsuit against Mouser for the sale of Everlight LED products in Italy. Seoul is committed to pursuing enforcement against those that infringe its patent rights.

Seoul has invested 10% of its revenue, more than 100 million dollars per year, in research and development to develop innovative technology and strengthen its patent portfolio since its inception. Seoul has also made a significant commitment to protecting its intellectual property rights against suspected infringement since it successfully obtained a preliminary injunction order against Taiwan LED maker AOT in 2005. For example, in 2014, Seoul filed patent infringement lawsuits against two North American TV makers in 2014, resulting in a judgment based upon one maker’s admissions of infringement, and royalty-bearing licenses by both makers. In 2016, Seoul secured a willful infringement judgment for its LED lens patent against Japanese LED lens maker Enplas from the U.S. district court. In 2017, Seoul resolved a patent infringement litigation that it had against Kmart, and as part of the settlement, Kmart agreed to stop selling certain filament LED bulbs. Seoul also recently began an enforcement campaign for protecting its Acrich technology, and has filed a patent litigation against a U.S. lighting maker for infringement of 12 Acrich patents. Throughout this period, Seoul has continued to put other companies on notice that it suspects of patent infringement.

Seoul plans to continue and expand its patent enforcement against market participants involving suspected-infringement across the world – until they cease suspected-infringement and Seoul secures court remedies to address harm caused by the suspected-infringement.

An official of Seoul’s IP team explained, “In order to fundamentally block distribution of suspected-infringing products, we will have to expand our enforcement efforts to include direct manufacturers, secondary product manufacturers who have purchased or used suspected-infringing components, as well as their distributors.”

He added, “For young entrepreneurs and small businesses that try to realize their dreams with a creative idea, we believe that intellectual property should be respected.”

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

New IC manufacturing lines to boost total industry wafer capacity 8%
First Trump State of the Union address: How it stacks up against SEMI public policy priorities
Lam Research and Tokyo Electron gained in full year 2017 semiconductor equipment market shares
Annual semiconductor sales increase 21.6%, top $400B for first time
Smart manufacturing fuels digital transformation: Takeaways from SEMI Member Forum
Turbulent times ahead for trade
Year End Wow!

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
Soraa founder wins Nobel Prize in physics

RECENT ARTICLES

CSTIC and SEMICON CHINA 2018: Brooks Instrument to present new mass flow controller with self-diagnostics​
Amkor Technology names Doug Alexander and MaryFrances McCourt to Board of Directors
Seoul Semiconductor files third patent infringement litigation against Mouser for sale of Everlight products in Italy
Samsung begins mass production of 256GB embedded Universal Flash Storage for automotive applications
Mass production of new class of semiconductors closer to reality

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

CSTIC and SEMICON CHINA 2018: Brooks Instrument to present new mass flow controller with self-diagnostics​
Amkor Technology names Doug Alexander and MaryFrances McCourt to Board of Directors
Mass production of new class of semiconductors closer to reality
Leak check semiconductor process chambers quickly and reliably

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Samsung begins mass production of 256GB embedded Universal Flash Storage for automotive applications
New IC manufacturing lines to boost total industry wafer capacity 8%
First Trump State of the Union address: How it stacks up against SEMI public policy priorities
Lam Research and Tokyo Electron gained in full year 2017 semiconductor equipment market shares

MEMS ARTICLES

Leti Chief Scientist Barbara De Salvo to deliver opening day talk on brain-inspired technologies at ISSCC 2018
A billion devices from SiTime empower self-driving cars, mobile phones, and everything in between
Biosensors will be inexpensive, do more, go everywhere
MACOM and STMicroelectronics to bring GaN on silicon to mainstream RF markets and applications

LEDS ARTICLES

Seoul Semiconductor files third patent infringement litigation against Mouser for sale of Everlight products in Italy
Annual semiconductor sales increase 21.6%, top $400B for first time
A crystal method
Seoul Semiconductor achieves $1.04B record annual revenues for fiscal year 2017

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Annual semiconductor sales increase 21.6%, top $400B for first time
New, safe zinc oxide quantum dots
MicroLED displays: the patent landscape reflects the dynamism of the sector
Kateeva appoints Marc Haugen as Chief Operating Officer

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

Leak check semiconductor process chambers quickly and reliably
02/08/2018INFICON,a manufacturer of leak test equipment, introduced the UL3000 Fab leak detector for semiconductor manufacturing maintenance teams t...
Radiant Vision Systems announces new automated visual inspection system
11/06/2017Radiant Vision Systems, a provider of high-resolution imaging solutions for automated visual analysis of devices and surfaces, an...
SEMI-GAS Xturion Blixer enables on-site blending of forming gas mixtures
10/03/2017The Blixer provides a cost-effective alternative to purchasing expensive pre-mixed gas cylinders by enabling operators to blend ...