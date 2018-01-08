Today’s highest quality composite-piezoelectric developed at NUST MISIS

NUST MISIS scientists jointly with an international group of scientists have managed to develop a composite material that has the best piezoelectric properties today. The research results were published in Scientific Reports journal.

Topography (a), PFM images of a pristine state (b) and after poling by +/?60V (c). Credit: ©NUST MISIS

Topography (a), PFM images of a pristine state (b) and after poling by +/?60V (c). Credit: ©NUST MISIS

Piezoelectrics are one of the world`s most amazing materials. It is possible to literally squeeze electricity from them. That is, an electric charge appears at the time of the material`s compression (or stretching). This is called the piezoelectric effect. Piezoelectric materials can be applied in many fields – from pressure sensors and sensitive elements of a microphone to the controller ink pressing in ink-jet printers and quartz resonators.

Lead zirconate titanate is one of the most popular piezoelectric materials. However, it has several disadvantages: it is heavy and inflexible. Additionally, lead production often causes great harm to the environment. That is why scientists are constantly looking for new materials with low lead content as well as with less weight and greater flexibility. In particular, the creation of flexible piezoelectric materials (while maintaining the key properties) would greatly expand piezoelectric materials` possibilities both as acoustic membrane and as pressure sensors.

An international team of scientists from the University of Duisburg-Essen (Germany), NUST MISIS, National Research Tomsk State University and the National Research University of Electronic Technology, working with the financial support of the Russian Science Foundation (grant 16-19-10112), has managed to create such a material and analyze its properties. For this, the nanoparticles consisting of titanate-zicronate barium-lead were placed in a complex polymer consisting of vinylidene disluoride and trifluoroethylene. By diversifying the composition of the components, scientists were able to get the most ideal composite.

The Russian-German group of scientists, including Dmitri Kiselev, a Senior Researcher at the NUST MISIS R&D Center for Materials Science & Metallurgy, has managed to create a composite material based on ceramics and organic polymer whose properties exceed today`s best piezoelectric materials. The research’s experimental part was carried out with an atomic-force microscope in the University of Duisburg-Essen (Germany). Thanks to this scientific collaboration, Dmitri Kiselev has gained skills from the world`s best scanning probe microscope, which he can later apply at NUST MISIS», said Alevtina Chernikova, Rector of NUST MISIS.

According to Dmitri Kiselev, the developed material has a very distinct field of application due to its polymer component: «Composite materials based on polymer and classic ferroelectrics, which have piezo- and pyroelectric properties, have a number of advantages compared to pure ceramics: low density, the ability to manufacture parts of any size and shape, mechanical elasticity, stability of electrophysical properties, and the simplicity and relatively low cost of production. Additionally, the synthesized composite has proved to be excellent at high pressures which makes it an excellent base for pressure sensors».

According to Kiselev, to study the composite they had to modify the standard technique which allowed them to correctly visualize the nanoparticles of ceramics in the volume of the polymer matrix: «In order to capture the electrical signal more clearly, we heated our sample in a certain way from room temperature to 60 degrees Celsius. It allowed us to measure the material’s characteristics very qualitatively and reproducibly. Our method will greatly simplify the work of our colleagues in the study of composites, so I hope that it will be in demand among our colleagues microscopists».

«It is now easier for Russian scientists to carry out world-class measurements as the MFP 3D Stand ?lone (Asylum Research) microscope is now available at the NUST MISIS Center for Collaborative Use, hence why we are now actively collaborating with several institutes from the Russian Academy of Sciences as well as other Moscow universities», Kiselev concluded.

 

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

ASML increases its dominance of semiconductor lithography market in 2017
New IC manufacturing lines to boost total industry wafer capacity 8%
First Trump State of the Union address: How it stacks up against SEMI public policy priorities
Lam Research and Tokyo Electron gained in full year 2017 semiconductor equipment market shares
Annual semiconductor sales increase 21.6%, top $400B for first time
Smart manufacturing fuels digital transformation: Takeaways from SEMI Member Forum
Turbulent times ahead for trade

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
Soraa founder wins Nobel Prize in physics

RECENT ARTICLES

Chinese panel makers catching up fast in LTPS LCD panel shipments for mobile phones
MagnaChip offers 2nd-generation 0.13 micron BCD process technology with high-density embedded flash memory
Imec introduces CMOS chip with 16,384 micro-electrodes and 1,024 channels for multimodal cell interfacing
Today's highest quality composite-piezoelectric developed at NUST MISIS
Applied Materials named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for 2018

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Today's highest quality composite-piezoelectric developed at NUST MISIS
Applied Materials named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for 2018
ASML increases its dominance of semiconductor lithography market in 2017
CSTIC and SEMICON CHINA 2018: Brooks Instrument to present new mass flow controller with self-diagnostics​

PACKAGING ARTICLES

MagnaChip offers 2nd-generation 0.13 micron BCD process technology with high-density embedded flash memory
Samsung begins mass production of 256GB embedded Universal Flash Storage for automotive applications
New IC manufacturing lines to boost total industry wafer capacity 8%
First Trump State of the Union address: How it stacks up against SEMI public policy priorities

MEMS ARTICLES

Imec introduces CMOS chip with 16,384 micro-electrodes and 1,024 channels for multimodal cell interfacing
Today's highest quality composite-piezoelectric developed at NUST MISIS
Leti Chief Scientist Barbara De Salvo to deliver opening day talk on brain-inspired technologies at ISSCC 2018
A billion devices from SiTime empower self-driving cars, mobile phones, and everything in between

LEDS ARTICLES

Seoul Semiconductor files third patent infringement litigation against Mouser for sale of Everlight products in Italy
Annual semiconductor sales increase 21.6%, top $400B for first time
A crystal method
Seoul Semiconductor achieves $1.04B record annual revenues for fiscal year 2017

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Chinese panel makers catching up fast in LTPS LCD panel shipments for mobile phones
Annual semiconductor sales increase 21.6%, top $400B for first time
New, safe zinc oxide quantum dots
MicroLED displays: the patent landscape reflects the dynamism of the sector

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

Leak check semiconductor process chambers quickly and reliably
02/08/2018INFICON,a manufacturer of leak test equipment, introduced the UL3000 Fab leak detector for semiconductor manufacturing maintenance teams t...
Radiant Vision Systems announces new automated visual inspection system
11/06/2017Radiant Vision Systems, a provider of high-resolution imaging solutions for automated visual analysis of devices and surfaces, an...
SEMI-GAS Xturion Blixer enables on-site blending of forming gas mixtures
10/03/2017The Blixer provides a cost-effective alternative to purchasing expensive pre-mixed gas cylinders by enabling operators to blend ...