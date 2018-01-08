ABI Research’s Teardowns service finds first hidden under-display fingerprint sensor bites into Apple’s face recognition technology

What makes the Vivo X20 Plus UD smartphone so important is that it is the first smartphone to use Synaptics’ under-display fingerprint sensor, and it has the potential to bite into Apple’s face recognition technology, announced the Teardowns service of ABI Research, a market-foresight advisory firm providing strategic guidance on the most compelling transformative technologies.

(PRNewsfoto/ABI Research)

(PRNewsfoto/ABI Research)

Traditional fingerprint sensors are either embedded under the home key on the front of the mobile phone or on the back of the phone. Placing the fingerprint sensor under the display on the front of the mobile phone should allow for a borderless display on three sides of the display. The top still requires room for the front camera, proximity sensor, and receiver, etc. However, Vivo did not take full advantage of the new fingerprint technology from Synaptics. Vivo retained a significant border below the display along the bottom of the phone.

“Vivo may have been cautious to fully commit to the new technology and left room to fall back to a traditional sensor below the display,” said Jim Mielke, ABI Research’s vice president of the Teardowns service. “The performance of this first implementation does warrant some caution as the sensor seemed less responsive and required increased pressure to unlock the phone.”

Smartphone manufacturers are continually trying to achieve the truly borderless phone, and currently there are only three ways to achieve and still maintain biometric security: fingerprint sensor on the back of the phone, fingerprint sensor under the display, and facial/retina-based recognition. Despite the non-optimal capabilities, the Vivo X20 Plus UD is well ahead of Apple’s face recognition technology.

“Face recognition on smartphones is five times easier to spoof than fingerprint recognition,” stated ABI Research Industry Analyst Dimitrios Pavlakis (“Executive Foresights: Did Apple Miss the Bus – The Display – Integrated Fingerprint Sensor Gives the Industry a Much-Needed Push“). “Despite the decision to forgo its trademark sapphire sensor in the iPhone X in favor of face recognition (FaceID,) Apple may be now forced to return to fingerprints in the next iPhone,” added Pavlakis.

Fingerprint sensors are increasingly becoming more relevant with a host of new banking, financial institution and payment service providers getting behind the technology.

Vivo, a 9-year-old company based in China, was smart to partner with California-based Synaptics, which has 30-plus years of experience in the “human interface revolution” by offering touch, display and biometrics products.

ABI Research’s Teardowns reports feature ultra-high-resolution imaging, pinpoint power measurements, detailed parts list with fully costed BOMs (bill of materials), block diagrams and x-rays. ABI Research performs the highest resolution imagery in the teardown industry, providing unprecedented competitive analysis on components, cost, and chip system functionality.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

6 key takeaways from ISS Europe 2018
Semiconductor leaders' marketshares surge over the past 10 years
Fraunhofer ISE and EV group achieve 33.3% efficiency with silicon-based multi-junction solar cell
Global semiconductor sales up 21% year-to-year in February
With its highest growth rate in 14 years, the global semiconductor industry topped $429B in 2017
Optoelectronics, sensors/actuators, and discretes hit record-high sales
Making the most of color in your multi-patterning layouts

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
Soraa founder wins Nobel Prize in physics

RECENT ARTICLES

Psst! A whispering gallery for light boosts solar cells
Similar charges are attracted to each other
SEMI postpones SEMICON Southeast Asia 2018 to avoid Malaysian election conflict
Global MEMS market for mobile devices forecast to grow at a CAGR of 10.55%
Cree licenses GaN power patents to Nexperia

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Psst! A whispering gallery for light boosts solar cells
SEMI postpones SEMICON Southeast Asia 2018 to avoid Malaysian election conflict
Worldwide PC shipments declined 1.4% in first quarter of 2018
6 key takeaways from ISS Europe 2018

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Worldwide PC shipments declined 1.4% in first quarter of 2018
Toshiba releases automotive 40V N-channel power MOSFETs in new package
6 key takeaways from ISS Europe 2018
ON Semiconductor introduces digital image sensor with low light sensitivity and signal-noise ratio

MEMS ARTICLES

Global MEMS market for mobile devices forecast to grow at a CAGR of 10.55%
Worldwide PC shipments declined 1.4% in first quarter of 2018
ABI Research's Teardowns service finds first hidden under-display fingerprint sensor bites into Apple's face recognition technology
6 key takeaways from ISS Europe 2018

LEDS ARTICLES

Cree licenses GaN power patents to Nexperia
Veeco wins compound semiconductor industry innovation award
ON Semiconductor selects Veeco tool for GaN electronics manufacturing
U.S. federal government R&D spending for 2018 finalized

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Worldwide PC shipments declined 1.4% in first quarter of 2018
ABI Research's Teardowns service finds first hidden under-display fingerprint sensor bites into Apple's face recognition technology
U.S. federal government R&D spending for 2018 finalized
Apple developing all key elements of microLED display technology

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

Leak check semiconductor process chambers quickly and reliably
02/08/2018INFICON,a manufacturer of leak test equipment, introduced the UL3000 Fab leak detector for semiconductor manufacturing maintenance teams t...
Radiant Vision Systems announces new automated visual inspection system
11/06/2017Radiant Vision Systems, a provider of high-resolution imaging solutions for automated visual analysis of devices and surfaces, an...
SEMI-GAS Xturion Blixer enables on-site blending of forming gas mixtures
10/03/2017The Blixer provides a cost-effective alternative to purchasing expensive pre-mixed gas cylinders by enabling operators to blend ...