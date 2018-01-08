Amkor factories receive key automotive certification

Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR), a provider of semiconductor packaging and test services, today announced that multiple factories have passed certification audits for IATF 16949:2016, a key certification required for manufacturers who supply products to the automotive market. IATF 16949:2016 replaces and supersedes the older ISO/TS 16949 standard.

Included in the list of factories that achieved certification is Amkor’s newest, K5 ― a facility with 2.3 million square feet of floor space located in Incheon, South Korea. K5 combines automation, world class particle control and automotive processes to meet stringent quality and reliability requirements.

“This certification is a testament to Amkor’s significant automotive experience, as well as our exacting quality standards,” said YongChul Park, Amkor’s executive vice president, Worldwide Manufacturing. “Semiconductors are the foundation for automotive electronic systems that help keep passengers connected and safe. Certifying our factories for automotive applications offers significant growth opportunities for Amkor and enables us to deliver the leading-edge solutions our customers and automotive OEMs require.”

Automotive ICs must perform reliably under harsh conditions for extended periods of time. To deliver the durability and accuracy expected by automakers, IC suppliers are required to use specialized packaging techniques with additional process steps and controls. Amkor has factories in several countries that have achieved IATF 16949:2016 certification, including ATK, ATP, ATM, ATT, and ATC; IATF 16949:2016 certifications for J-Devices and Amkor Technology Portugal are in process. For more information, visit https://amkor.com/quality-management/.

