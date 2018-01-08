Analog Devices opens new Bengaluru facility

Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI), has unveiled its new India headquarters for the approximately 600 Bengaluru-based staff who make up ADI India. The new 175,000 square foot facility, which houses one of ADI’s top three global design centers, will focus on developing and selling cutting edge technologies and solutions for the global automotive, industrial, healthcare, consumer, Internet of Things (IoT), security, communications, and energy markets.

“We have created a culture of innovation, collaboration and engineering excellence at ADI, encouraging our engineers to explore, learn and share while giving them opportunities to work across teams and domains so they become well-rounded experts,” said Yusuf Jamal, Senior Vice President of ADI’s Industrial, Healthcare, Consumer, and IoT Solutions and Security Group. “We have been aggressively investing in our global facilities, including a recently announced U.S. expansion in Silicon Valley, to better attract and leverage local talent and skills and this investment in ADI India will better position us to accelerate growth and impact for ADI.”

Having started as a three-person product development center in 1995, ADI India’s headcount has grown by a factor of 200 over the last twenty years to support the evolving needs of ADI’s global customers. Mirroring ADI’s transformation from a manufacturer of modules and integrated circuits (ICs) to a provider of edge-to-cloud systems, and from a focus solely on hardware to one that includes software and data analytics, ADI India counts software, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), applications, product and test engineering, systems, and analog and mixed signal IC development among its broad suite of capabilities.

“ADI India has come a long way since its humble beginnings as an integrated circuit design center, having experienced an impressive expansion in the capabilities and range of functions being performed by our skilled employees here in Bengaluru,” said Sai Krishna Mopuri, Managing Director, ADI India. “As we move into this new facility, we plan to expand our university relations program work with reputed academic institutions, which includes fellowships, sponsorships and internship opportunities, through additional partnerships and talent acquisition from engineering colleges across the country.”

