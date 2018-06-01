Barbara Humpton named Siemens U.S. CEO

Siemens Corporation today announced that Barbara Humpton has been appointed CEO for the United States, effective June 1, 2018. Humpton (57) is currently CEO of Siemens Government Technologies, Inc. (SGT), a Federally-compliant U.S. organization structured to help address national imperatives in energy, infrastructure, automation and marine platforms.

“Barbara has broad knowledge of Siemens’ entire portfolio that will serve us well as we continue to grow the U.S. business,” said Lisa Davis, CEO of Siemens Corporation and Americas Region and Member of the Siemens AG Managing Board.

Humpton joined Siemens Government Technologies in 2011 as Senior Vice President for Business Development and was appointed to lead the company’s approach to the federal market in 2015. Prior to joining Siemens, Humpton held senior leadership positions at Lockheed Martin and Booz Allen Hamilton, where she was a Vice President at both firms.

“I am honored to work with the 50,000 Siemens employees in the U.S. to address the market’s needs in electrification, automation and digitalization. It’s an exciting time to be at Siemens as we develop products and services that are shaping the future,” said Humpton.

Siemens has been in the U.S. for more than 160 years and has invested $35 billion in America in the last 15 years alone. With 50,000 U.S. employees and more than 60 manufacturing sites, Siemens in the U.S. is using its global leadership in engineering and technology innovation to meet America’s toughest challenges, delivering solutions for industry, hospitals, utilities, cities, and manufacturers: from efficient power generation, to digital factories and oil and gas fields, to medical diagnostics, to locomotives, to next-generation software used in every phase of product development.

To receive expert insights sign up for Siemens’ U.S. Executive Pulse leadership blog. Follow Siemens USA on Facebook and Twitter.

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a global technology powerhouse that has stood for engineering excellence, innovation, quality, reliability and internationality for 170 years.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

TSMC continues to dominate the worldwide foundry market
Worldwide semiconductor revenue grew 21.6% in 2017 as Samsung takes over No. 1 position
SEMI reports 2017 global semiconductor materials sales of $46.9B
Demand for higher resolution oxide panels expected to grow 30% in 2018
Getting better by design
6 key takeaways from ISS Europe 2018
Semiconductor leaders' marketshares surge over the past 10 years

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Soraa founder wins Nobel Prize in physics
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology

RECENT ARTICLES

Jim Keller joins Intel to lead silicon engineering
Key findings for the global lithography systems market
A powerful laser breakthrough
Speeding up material discovery
Samsung begins mass production of 10nm-class 16Gb LPDDR4X DRAM for automobiles

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Jim Keller joins Intel to lead silicon engineering
Key findings for the global lithography systems market
A powerful laser breakthrough
Speeding up material discovery

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Samsung begins mass production of 10nm-class 16Gb LPDDR4X DRAM for automobiles
Barbara Humpton named Siemens U.S. CEO
Arbe Robotics selects GlobalFoundries for its high-res imaging radar
TSMC continues to dominate the worldwide foundry market

MEMS ARTICLES

STMicroelectronics and Jorjin introduce ultra-low-power Sigfox IoT modules with dual RF connectivity
Global expansion at more subdued pace
MicroDevices expands fabrication capability with high rate etcher
Semiconductor expert Johan Lodenius enters the Board of disruptive Swedish IR sensor developer JonDeTech

LEDS ARTICLES

Global expansion at more subdued pace
Building crystals on a very hot surface
Pixelligent Technologies closes $7.6M round of investments
Toyoda Gosei achieves state-of-the-art high current operation with vertical GaN power semiconductor

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Global expansion at more subdued pace
Shipment area of AMOLED panel expected to more than quadruple by 2024
Demand for higher resolution oxide panels expected to grow 30% in 2018
Flexible TVs and high performance wearable smart tech one step closer

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

Leak check semiconductor process chambers quickly and reliably
02/08/2018INFICON,a manufacturer of leak test equipment, introduced the UL3000 Fab leak detector for semiconductor manufacturing maintenance teams t...
Radiant Vision Systems announces new automated visual inspection system
11/06/2017Radiant Vision Systems, a provider of high-resolution imaging solutions for automated visual analysis of devices and surfaces, an...
SEMI-GAS Xturion Blixer enables on-site blending of forming gas mixtures
10/03/2017The Blixer provides a cost-effective alternative to purchasing expensive pre-mixed gas cylinders by enabling operators to blend ...