Cell membrane inspires new ultrathin electronic film

Japanese researchers have developed a new method to build large areas of semiconductive material that is just two molecules thick and a total of 4.4 nanometers tall. The films function as thin film transistors, and have potential future applications in flexible electronics or chemical detectors. These thin film transistors are the first example of semiconductive single molecular bilayers created with liquid solution processing, a standard manufacturing process that minimizes costs.

Top surface view of 3-D computer model (left) and Atomic Force Microscopy image (right) of the new film made by University of Tokyo scientists. The well-organized structure of the molecules is visible in both the 3-D computer model and microscope image as a herringbone or cross-hair pattern. The color differences in the microscopy image are a result of the different lengths of the molecules' tails; the length differences cause the geometric frustration that prevents layers from stacking. pm = picometers, nm = nanometers. Credit: Shunto Arai and Tatsuo Hasegawa

Top surface view of 3-D computer model (left) and Atomic Force Microscopy image (right) of the new film made by University of Tokyo scientists. The well-organized structure of the molecules is visible in both the 3-D computer model and microscope image as a herringbone or cross-hair pattern. The color differences in the microscopy image are a result of the different lengths of the molecules’ tails; the length differences cause the geometric frustration that prevents layers from stacking. pm = picometers, nm = nanometers. Credit: Shunto Arai and Tatsuo Hasegawa

“We want to give electronic devices the features of real cell membranes: flexible, strong, sensitive, and super thin. We found a novel way to design semiconductive single molecular bilayers that allows us to manufacture large surface areas, up to 100 square centimeters (39 square inches). They can function as high performance thin film transistors and could have many applications in the future,” said Assistant Professor Shunto Arai, the first author on the recent research publication.

Professor Tatsuo Hasegawa of the University of Tokyo Department of Applied Physics led the team that built the new film. The breakthrough responsible for their success is a concept called geometric frustration, which uses a molecular shape that makes it difficult for molecules to settle in multiple layers on top of each other.

The film is transparent, but the forces of attraction and repulsion between the molecules create an organized, repeated herringbone pattern when the film is viewed from above through a microscope. The overall molecular structure of the bilayer is highly stable. Researchers believe it should be possible to build the same structure out of different molecules with different functionalities.

The individual molecules used in the current film are divided into two regions: a head and a tail. The head of one molecule stacks on top of another, with their tails pointing in opposite directions so the molecules form a vertical line. These two molecules are surrounded by identical head-to-head pairs of molecules, which all together form a sandwich called a molecular bilayer.

Researchers discovered they could prevent additional bilayers from stacking on top by building the bilayer out of molecules with different length tails, so the surfaces of the bilayer are rough and naturally discourage stacking. This effect of different lengths is referred to as geometric frustration.

Standard methods of creating semiconductive molecular bilayers cannot control the thickness without causing cracks or an irregular surface. The geometric frustration of different length tails has allowed researchers to avoid these pitfalls and build a 10cm by 10cm (3.9 inches by 3.9 inches) square of their film using the common industrial method of solution processing.

The semiconductive properties of the bilayer may give the films applications in flexible electronics or chemical detection.

Semiconductors are able to switch between states that allow electricity to flow (conductors) and states that prevent electricity from flowing (insulators). This on-off switching is what allows transistors to quickly change displayed images, such as a picture on an LCD screen. The single molecular bilayer created by the UTokyo team is much faster than amorphous silicon thin film transistors, a common type of semiconductor currently used in electronics.

The team will continue to investigate the properties of geometrically frustrated single molecular bilayers and potential applications for chemical detection. Collaborators based at the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology, the Nippon Kayaku Company Limited, Condensed Matter Research Center, and High Energy Accelerator Research Organization also contributed to the research.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

TSMC continues to dominate the worldwide foundry market
Worldwide semiconductor revenue grew 21.6% in 2017 as Samsung takes over No. 1 position
SEMI reports 2017 global semiconductor materials sales of $46.9B
Demand for higher resolution oxide panels expected to grow 30% in 2018
Getting better by design
6 key takeaways from ISS Europe 2018
Semiconductor leaders' marketshares surge over the past 10 years

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Soraa founder wins Nobel Prize in physics
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology

RECENT ARTICLES

Jim Keller joins Intel to lead silicon engineering
Key findings for the global lithography systems market
A powerful laser breakthrough
Speeding up material discovery
Samsung begins mass production of 10nm-class 16Gb LPDDR4X DRAM for automobiles

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Jim Keller joins Intel to lead silicon engineering
Key findings for the global lithography systems market
A powerful laser breakthrough
Speeding up material discovery

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Samsung begins mass production of 10nm-class 16Gb LPDDR4X DRAM for automobiles
Barbara Humpton named Siemens U.S. CEO
Arbe Robotics selects GlobalFoundries for its high-res imaging radar
TSMC continues to dominate the worldwide foundry market

MEMS ARTICLES

STMicroelectronics and Jorjin introduce ultra-low-power Sigfox IoT modules with dual RF connectivity
Global expansion at more subdued pace
MicroDevices expands fabrication capability with high rate etcher
Semiconductor expert Johan Lodenius enters the Board of disruptive Swedish IR sensor developer JonDeTech

LEDS ARTICLES

Global expansion at more subdued pace
Building crystals on a very hot surface
Pixelligent Technologies closes $7.6M round of investments
Toyoda Gosei achieves state-of-the-art high current operation with vertical GaN power semiconductor

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Global expansion at more subdued pace
Shipment area of AMOLED panel expected to more than quadruple by 2024
Demand for higher resolution oxide panels expected to grow 30% in 2018
Flexible TVs and high performance wearable smart tech one step closer

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

Leak check semiconductor process chambers quickly and reliably
02/08/2018INFICON,a manufacturer of leak test equipment, introduced the UL3000 Fab leak detector for semiconductor manufacturing maintenance teams t...
Radiant Vision Systems announces new automated visual inspection system
11/06/2017Radiant Vision Systems, a provider of high-resolution imaging solutions for automated visual analysis of devices and surfaces, an...
SEMI-GAS Xturion Blixer enables on-site blending of forming gas mixtures
10/03/2017The Blixer provides a cost-effective alternative to purchasing expensive pre-mixed gas cylinders by enabling operators to blend ...