Cree licenses GaN power patents to Nexperia

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE) announces that it signed a non-exclusive, worldwide, royalty-bearing patent license agreement with Nexperia BV, a Dutch company. The agreement provides Nexperia access to Cree’s extensive gallium nitride (GaN) power device patent portfolio, which includes over 300 issued U.S. and foreign patents that describe inventive aspects of high electron mobility transistor (HEMT) and GaN Schottky diode devices. The portfolio addresses novel device structures, materials and processing improvements, and packaging technology. The patent license involves no transfer of technology.

“Cree was founded to develop novel compound semiconductor materials like GaN and SiC and to create devices that capitalize on their unique properties,” said John Palmour, Cree co-founder and CTO of Wolfspeed, a Cree company. “Cree’s decades of innovation are now yielding devices that enable market introductions of new power management and wireless systems. To help facilitate the growth of these new markets, Cree is licensing its GaN power device patents for GaN power-management systems.”