Edwards Vacuum breaks ground on new high-tech innovation center in Hillsboro

Edwards Vacuum, a manufacturer of vacuum and abatement solutions, following completion of the purchase of an eight-acre site located on NE Century Boulevard in Hillsboro, Ore., has begun the process of construction for a new Technology Innovation Center in Hillsboro. The land acquisition process was a collaborative effort between Edwards Vacuum and Avison Young.

The 75,000 square foot facility will serve as the U.K.-based company’s North American semiconductor headquarters. Edwards held a ground-breaking ceremony at the Century Boulevard site attended by company officials and local dignitaries, including Hillsboro City Mayor, Steve Callaway, and President of the Hillsboro Chamber of Commerce, Deanna Palm.

“Edwards has many options for global investment, and our community greatly appreciates Edwards and its commitment to Hillsboro,” stated Mayor Callaway. “As a city, we will continue to support Edwards employees when the new high-tech facility opens.”

Scott Balaguer, vice president & general manager, Semiconductor Division North America, stated, “Our state-of-the-art innovation center and manufacturing facility is strategically located close to some of our key accounts in the Pacific Northwest, and will enable us to work closely with them, as well as other customers in North America, on R&D and continuous improvement programs. This proximity will also enable us to provide rapid service & support, as well as serve as our regional training center.

Edwards has approximately 100 employees at its current Hillsboro locations, and with consolidation expects to double in size at the new facility, which is scheduled to open in Q2 2019.

“We are excited about opening our innovation center here in Hillsboro,” said Balaguer. “Edwards is fully committed to the Northwest Region, creating jobs and participating in the local growth, as environmentally conscious corporate stewards in the neighborhood. We anticipate continued expansion on site, as we plan to design & manufacture our integrated vacuum & abatement production solutions, as well as other world-class products in our portfolio.

Ed English, senior vice president at Avison Young, whose team worked closely with Edwards to lead the real estate strategy and implementation said, “This project spanned two years of due diligence, analysis, and negotiation that included the collaboration of half a dozen firms and experts. Edwards’ consistent mission throughout the process was made clear to all parties; they wanted to position the company to best serve their customers and support their growth.” English added, “Edwards originally planned to lease the facility, but ultimately chose to purchase it. They ‘put their money where their mouth is’, proving their definitive commitment to Hillsboro.”

