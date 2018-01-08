Global MEMS market for mobile devices forecast to grow at a CAGR of 10.55%

Global MEMS market for mobile devices to grow at a CAGR of 10.55% during the period 2017-2021.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is advances in the manufacturing technology of MEMS pressure sensors. The OEMs in the global MEMS pressure sensors market are continually adding new features to their products, resulting in the launch of innovative products in the market on a regular basis. The accuracy of MEMS pressure sensors is increasing with these advances.

According to the report, one driver in the market is MEMS becoming an integral part of consumer electronic devices. MEMS devices are increasingly being used in consumer electronics and mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets, and gaming consoles. The mobile devices integrated with MEMS devices can be scrolled, tilted, rotated, and switched from horizontal and vertical displays. Applications such as GPS and gaming, which employ motion sensors, are popular among smartphone and tablet users. For instance, MEMS sensors, when used in GPS applications, help consumers get directions and estimate the distance even in remote locations.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is design-related challenges faced by optical MEMS manufacturers. MEMS manufacturers face a lot of difficulties while designing optical MEMS. The optimization of the switching speed of optical MEMS devices needs a clear understanding of the mode shapes and frequencies of oscillations. Optical MEMS devices need to be checked for parameters such as shock dynamics, temperature drift, contact dynamics, and power. Furthermore, the manufacturing of integrated MEMS wafers is very challenging for the manufacturers as the components are manufactured individually and are then assembled on a single chip. This increases the time to market and creates the need for the testing of components at the individual and assembled levels.

Key Vendors

Analog Devices

Robert Bosch

STMicroelectronics

Other Prominent Vendors