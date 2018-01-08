Lithography metrology equipment market: High demand for miniaturized electronic devices promotes growth

Technavio market research analysts forecast the global lithography metrology equipment market to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

This market research report segments the global lithography metrology equipment market into the following end-users (foundry, memory, and IDMs) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the high demand for miniaturized electronic devices as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global lithography metrology equipment market:

High demand for miniaturized electronic devices

One of the key transformations in the global semiconductor industry is the emergence of miniaturized semiconductor components such as ICs. The vendors are concentrating on manufacturing miniaturized personal electronics that consume less power. The semiconductor components range from IC and chips to LED displays. The demand for miniaturized electronic devices has increased significantly. The vendors are focusing on reducing the size of the devices without compromising on their performance. Therefore, the IC chips installed in the system need to be small, while delivering better performance and consuming less power.

In case of equipment such as photolithography systems, they need to transfer the IC design from a photomask to a silicon wafer, which is smaller in size. The use of optimized and miniaturized electronic circuits made of semiconductor materials has increased due to the miniaturization of electronic devices. This aids in keeping the structure small while delivering the same performance.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for semiconductor equipment, “The demand for small-sized ICs has been increasing due to the advances in technology and the emergence of compact devices such as smartphones, tablets, and wearable technology. The semiconductor device manufacturers have constantly been updating their offerings with more advanced and compact IC chips to suit their consumer requirements.”

Global lithography metrology equipment market geographical – segmentation analysis

The APAC region led the global lithography metrology equipment market in 2017. It contributed to more than 71% share of the global market. It was followed by EMEA and the Americas respectively. The market in the APAC region is expected to post significant growth by 2022. The APAC region will dominate the market through the forecast period. The market share of the Americas will decrease to some extent, and it will remain the least contributor to the market share through the forecast period.

Technavio is a global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

6 key takeaways from ISS Europe 2018
Semiconductor leaders' marketshares surge over the past 10 years
Fraunhofer ISE and EV group achieve 33.3% efficiency with silicon-based multi-junction solar cell
Global semiconductor sales up 21% year-to-year in February
With its highest growth rate in 14 years, the global semiconductor industry topped $429B in 2017
Optoelectronics, sensors/actuators, and discretes hit record-high sales
Making the most of color in your multi-patterning layouts

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
Soraa founder wins Nobel Prize in physics

RECENT ARTICLES

Lithography metrology equipment market: High demand for miniaturized electronic devices promotes growth
Surrey creates new tool to speed up the design of wearable tech
From insulator to conductor in a flash
Polymer-graphene nanocarpets to electrify smart fabrics
UnitySC names Kamel Ait-Mahiout as CEO

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Lithography metrology equipment market: High demand for miniaturized electronic devices promotes growth
From insulator to conductor in a flash
Polymer-graphene nanocarpets to electrify smart fabrics
UnitySC names Kamel Ait-Mahiout as CEO

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Amkor factories receive key automotive certification
Worldwide PC shipments declined 1.4% in first quarter of 2018
Toshiba releases automotive 40V N-channel power MOSFETs in new package
6 key takeaways from ISS Europe 2018

MEMS ARTICLES

Surrey creates new tool to speed up the design of wearable tech
Global MEMS market for mobile devices forecast to grow at a CAGR of 10.55%
Worldwide PC shipments declined 1.4% in first quarter of 2018
ABI Research's Teardowns service finds first hidden under-display fingerprint sensor bites into Apple's face recognition technology

LEDS ARTICLES

Toyoda Gosei achieves state-of-the-art high current operation with vertical GaN power semiconductor
Cree licenses GaN power patents to Nexperia
Veeco wins compound semiconductor industry innovation award
ON Semiconductor selects Veeco tool for GaN electronics manufacturing

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

AMOLED panel demand in smartphone market expected to grow much slower than expected
Worldwide PC shipments declined 1.4% in first quarter of 2018
ABI Research's Teardowns service finds first hidden under-display fingerprint sensor bites into Apple's face recognition technology
U.S. federal government R&D spending for 2018 finalized

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

Leak check semiconductor process chambers quickly and reliably
02/08/2018INFICON,a manufacturer of leak test equipment, introduced the UL3000 Fab leak detector for semiconductor manufacturing maintenance teams t...
Radiant Vision Systems announces new automated visual inspection system
11/06/2017Radiant Vision Systems, a provider of high-resolution imaging solutions for automated visual analysis of devices and surfaces, an...
SEMI-GAS Xturion Blixer enables on-site blending of forming gas mixtures
10/03/2017The Blixer provides a cost-effective alternative to purchasing expensive pre-mixed gas cylinders by enabling operators to blend ...