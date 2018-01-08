Mechanism of oxidative unzipping of multiwall carbon nanotubes to graphene nanoribbons

Graphene, a two-dimensional lattice of carbon atoms, has attracted enormous interest from a broad base of the research community for more than one decade. Graphene nanoribbons (GNRs), narrow strips of graphene, being quasi one-dimensional, possess complementary features relative to their two-dimensional counterpart of graphene sheets. Based on theoretical calculations, GNRs’ electrical properties can be controlled by the width and edge configuration and they can vary from being metallic to semiconducting. The physical properties of the GNRs depend significantly on the size and number of layers, which in turn depend on their synthesis method. There are three major approaches for synthesis of GNRs: cutting graphene by different lithographic techniques; bottom-up synthesis from polycyclic molecules; and unzipping of carbon nanotubes (CNTs). While the bottom-up method provides a route to precise edge control, and the lithographic method can afford GNRs with precise placement, the unzipping method has the advantage of mass-production on a large scale.

MWCNT unzipping methods can be classified into four major types: the reductive-intercalation-assisted approach, the oxidative unzipping, the electrochemical unzipping, and the group of methods that can be denoted as miscellaneous. The first approach is based on the well-known ability of alkali metals to intercalate graphite with expansion in the Z-axis direction. Being applied toward MWCNTs, such lattice expansion induces extreme stress within the concentric walls, resulted in the bursting, or longitudinal opening, of the tubes. The resulted GNRs are highly conductive, but they remain multi-layered and foliated. Due to the attraction between the surfaces, they do not exfoliate to single-layer ribbons.

The oxidative approach involves treatment of MWCNTs in acidic oxidative media with the formulation almost identical to that used in production of graphene oxide (GO) from graphite by the Hummers method. The resulting product is graphene oxide nanoribbons (GONRs). Unlike GNRs obtained by the reductive-intercalation method, GONRs easily exfoliate in aqueous solution, and they can be obtained as single-layered structures. A reaction mechanism for oxidative unzipping was proposed by Kosynkin et al.1 Invoking the classical oxidation of the alkenes by permanganate in acids, the first step is the formation of manganate ester on a C-C bond, and the second step is the rupture of the C-C bond with formation of ketones at the newly formed edges. This mechanism was further developed in the theoretical work by Rangel et al.2 The original synthesis spawned numerous studies on oxidative unzipping of MWCNTs. In many reports, the unzipping process was denoted as “chemical” as opposed to the “intercalation-exfoliation”, indicating that the permanganate-induced oxidative mechanism has been commonly accepted, and was even suggested toward unzipping SWCNTs.

The newly proposed mechanism was based on the Lab’s competences on the studies of the mechanism of GO formation of graphite that involves three consecutive steps: (a) intercalation of graphite by sulfuric acid with formation of a stage-1 H2SO4-graphite intercalation compound (GIC); (b) conversion of stage-1 H2SO4-GIC into pristine GO, and (c) exfoliation of GO to single-layer sheets upon exposure to water. Thus, under given conditions, formation of stage-1 H2SO4-GIC is unavoidable for any graphitic material. Subsequently, the mechanism of the oxidative unzipping of MWCNTs might be also intercalation-driven. If this is correct, one should be able to stop the reaction after the first intercalation-unzipping step before the second oxidation step proceeds. If attained, this will afford unzipped but not oxidized or minimally oxidized products possessing properties similar to reductively unzipped GNRs obtained by potassium or sodium-potassium metal intercalation. In this work, the Lab investigated the impact of the two key parameters, the KMnO4/MWCNT ratio, and the time of reaction on the structure and composition of as-obtained GNR products, and derived a revised and more complete understanding of the unzipping process.

The researchers demonstrated that the mechanism of the oxidative unzipping of MWCNTs is indeed intercalation-driven. The overall unzipping process involves the same three steps as in the course of GO production from graphite by the Hummers and modified Hummers methods: intercalation, oxidation, and exfoliation. With MWCNTs, the intercalation is associated with simultaneous unzipping. At low KMnO4/MWCNT ratios, one can obtain GNRs with characteristics similar to those produced by reductive unzipping. 0.12 wt equiv KMnO4 is the threshold ratio sufficient for almost complete unzipping, with only small amounts of covalent oxidation. Controlling the KMnO4/MWCNT ratio and time of reaction allows one to produce GNRs with the properties varying in a broad continuous range from multi-layered graphenic GNRs through single-layered GONRs. Thus, the team answered several questions that remained open in the field of unzipping MWCNTs, such as the reason why the inner-most walls of the nanotubes remain zipped. The intercalation-driven reaction mechanism provides a rationale for the impossibility of unzipping single-wall and few-wall CNTs, and aids in a reevaluation of the data from the oxidative unzipping process.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

6 key takeaways from ISS Europe 2018
Semiconductor leaders' marketshares surge over the past 10 years
Fraunhofer ISE and EV group achieve 33.3% efficiency with silicon-based multi-junction solar cell
Global semiconductor sales up 21% year-to-year in February
With its highest growth rate in 14 years, the global semiconductor industry topped $429B in 2017
Optoelectronics, sensors/actuators, and discretes hit record-high sales
Making the most of color in your multi-patterning layouts

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
Soraa founder wins Nobel Prize in physics

RECENT ARTICLES

Psst! A whispering gallery for light boosts solar cells
Similar charges are attracted to each other
SEMI postpones SEMICON Southeast Asia 2018 to avoid Malaysian election conflict
Global MEMS market for mobile devices forecast to grow at a CAGR of 10.55%
Cree licenses GaN power patents to Nexperia

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Psst! A whispering gallery for light boosts solar cells
SEMI postpones SEMICON Southeast Asia 2018 to avoid Malaysian election conflict
Worldwide PC shipments declined 1.4% in first quarter of 2018
6 key takeaways from ISS Europe 2018

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Worldwide PC shipments declined 1.4% in first quarter of 2018
Toshiba releases automotive 40V N-channel power MOSFETs in new package
6 key takeaways from ISS Europe 2018
ON Semiconductor introduces digital image sensor with low light sensitivity and signal-noise ratio

MEMS ARTICLES

Global MEMS market for mobile devices forecast to grow at a CAGR of 10.55%
Worldwide PC shipments declined 1.4% in first quarter of 2018
ABI Research's Teardowns service finds first hidden under-display fingerprint sensor bites into Apple's face recognition technology
6 key takeaways from ISS Europe 2018

LEDS ARTICLES

Cree licenses GaN power patents to Nexperia
Veeco wins compound semiconductor industry innovation award
ON Semiconductor selects Veeco tool for GaN electronics manufacturing
U.S. federal government R&D spending for 2018 finalized

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Worldwide PC shipments declined 1.4% in first quarter of 2018
ABI Research's Teardowns service finds first hidden under-display fingerprint sensor bites into Apple's face recognition technology
U.S. federal government R&D spending for 2018 finalized
Apple developing all key elements of microLED display technology

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

Leak check semiconductor process chambers quickly and reliably
02/08/2018INFICON,a manufacturer of leak test equipment, introduced the UL3000 Fab leak detector for semiconductor manufacturing maintenance teams t...
Radiant Vision Systems announces new automated visual inspection system
11/06/2017Radiant Vision Systems, a provider of high-resolution imaging solutions for automated visual analysis of devices and surfaces, an...
SEMI-GAS Xturion Blixer enables on-site blending of forming gas mixtures
10/03/2017The Blixer provides a cost-effective alternative to purchasing expensive pre-mixed gas cylinders by enabling operators to blend ...