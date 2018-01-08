MicroDevices expands fabrication capability with high rate etcher

Sensera Inc. (MicroDevices) has acquired and qualified a SPTS ASE-HRM etch platform. This etcher adds capability to the fab that was previously outsourced to partners. This is a key process technology development tool to bring complex MicroElectroMechanical Systems (MEMS) to market.

This system offers market leading etch rates while controlling ion damage through a de-coupled plasma source. The HRM is ideal for deep anisotropic silicon etching at high rates with the STS ASE process. This technology eliminates sidewall breakdown, which results in enhanced process performance and a high device yield.

“We are very pleased to bring to our customers additional Deep Reactive Ion Etch (DRIE) capabilities. This equipment supplements Sensera’s existing etch tool set and enables increased throughput and improved etch uniformity to meet our customers’ rapidly growing demand,” said Tim Stucchi, COO of Sensera’s MicroDevices division.

“ClassOne Equipment was happy to provide this advanced etch platform to Sensera. We have worked with many etch platforms and the SPTS ASE-HRM delivers excellent etch performance with a low cost of ownership. ClassOne maintains a close partnership with our customers and is proud of a long history of customer satisfaction. This is our second installation at Sensera, and we recently took the first steps in a new project, look for more exciting news later this year,” said Byron Exarcos, CEO of ClassOne Equipment.

“We continue to add new capabilities to our fab in order to drive down cycle time, control quality and improve costs,” stated Ralph Schmitt, CEO of Sensera Inc. “These are important steps as we move many of our customers to commercial volume shipments. This is all part of the strategy of the company to have internal capability to develop complex MEMS.”

