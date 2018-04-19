New research could literally squeeze more power out of solar cells

Physicists at the University of Warwick have today, Thursday 19th April 2018, published new research in the fournal Science today 19th April 2018 (via the Journal’s First Release pages) that could literally squeeze more power out of solar cells by physically deforming each of the crystals in the semiconductors used by photovoltaic cells.

This is an artists impression of squeezing more power out of solar cells by physically deforming each of the crystals in the semiconductors used by photovoltaic cells. Credit: University of Warwick/Mark Garlick

This is an artists impression of squeezing more power out of solar cells by physically deforming each of the crystals in the semiconductors used by photovoltaic cells. Credit: University of Warwick/Mark Garlick

The paper entitled the “Flexo-Photovoltaic Effect” was written by Professor Marin Alexe, Ming-Min Yang, and Dong Jik Kim who are all based in the University of Warwick’s Department of Physics.

The Warwick researchers looked at the physical constraints on the current design of most commercial solar cells which place an absolute limit on their efficiency. Most commercial solar cells are formed of two layers creating at their boundary a junction between two kinds of semiconductors, p-type with positive charge carriers (holes which can be filled by electrons) and n-type with negative charge carriers (electrons).

When light is absorbed, the junction of the two semiconductors sustains an internal field splitting the photo-excited carriers in opposite directions, generating a current and voltage across the junction. Without such junctions the energy cannot be harvested and the photo-exited carriers will simply quickly recombine eliminating any electrical charge.

That junction between the two semiconductors is fundamental to getting power out of such a solar cell but it comes with an efficiency limit. This Shockley-Queisser Limit means that of all the power contained in sunlight falling on an ideal solar cell in ideal conditions only a maximum of 33.7% can ever be turned into electricity.

There is however another way that some materials can collect charges produced by the photons of the sun or from elsewhere. The bulk photovoltaic effect occurs in certain semiconductors and insulators where their lack of perfect symmetry around their central point (their non-centrosymmetric structure) allows generation of voltage that can be actually larger than the band gap of that material (the band gap being the gap between the valence band highest range of electron energies in which electrons are normally present at absolute zero temperature and the conduction band where electricity can flow).

Unfortunately the materials that are known to exhibit the anomalous photovoltaic effect have very low power generation efficiencies, and are never used in practical power-generation systems.

The Warwick team wondered if it was possible to take the semiconductors that are effective in commercial solar cells and manipulate or push them in some way so that they too could be forced into a non-centrosymmetric structure and possibly therefore also benefit from the bulk photovoltaic effect.

For this paper they decided to try literally pushing such semiconductors into shape using conductive tips from atomic force microscopy devices to a “nano-indenter” which they then used to squeeze and deform individual crystals of Strontium Titanate (SrTiO3), Titanium Dioxide (TiO2), and Silicon (Si).

They found that all three could be deformed in this way to also give them a non-centrosymmetric structure and that they were indeed then able to give the bulk photovoltaic effect.

Professor Marin Alexe from the University of Warwick said:

“Extending the range of materials that can benefit from the bulk photovoltaic effect has several advantages: it is not necessary to form any kind of junction; any semiconductor with better light absorption can be selected for solar cells, and finally, the ultimate thermodynamic limit of the power conversion efficiency, so-called Shockley-Queisser Limit, can be overcome. There are engineering challenges but it should be possible to create solar cells where a field of simple glass based tips (a hundred million per cm2) could be held in tension to sufficiently de-form each semiconductor crystal. If such future engineering could add even a single percentage point of efficiency it would be of immense commercial value to solar cell manufacturers and power suppliers.”

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Demand for higher resolution oxide panels expected to grow 30% in 2018
Getting better by design
6 key takeaways from ISS Europe 2018
Semiconductor leaders' marketshares surge over the past 10 years
Fraunhofer ISE and EV group achieve 33.3% efficiency with silicon-based multi-junction solar cell
Global semiconductor sales up 21% year-to-year in February
With its highest growth rate in 14 years, the global semiconductor industry topped $429B in 2017

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
Soraa founder wins Nobel Prize in physics

RECENT ARTICLES

Semiconductor Industry Association recognizes Senator Mike Crapo, Congressman Peter Roskam with Congressional Leadership Awards
Mobile Semiconductor's 22nm ULL memory compiler joins the GlobalFoundries FDXcelerator Partner Program
Versum Materials celebrates the grand opening of its research and development facility in Hometown, PA
Kulicke & Soffa receives the 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award
Robot developed for automated assembly of designer nanomaterials

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Semiconductor Industry Association recognizes Senator Mike Crapo, Congressman Peter Roskam with Congressional Leadership Awards
Versum Materials celebrates the grand opening of its research and development facility in Hometown, PA
Kulicke & Soffa receives the 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award
Robot developed for automated assembly of designer nanomaterials

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Mobile Semiconductor's 22nm ULL memory compiler joins the GlobalFoundries FDXcelerator Partner Program
Nexperia secures $800M financing to fund future growth plans
Boston Semi Equipment recognized for excellence by Texas Instruments
SEMI and TechSearch International report global semiconductor packaging materials market reaches $16.7B

MEMS ARTICLES

ESPResSo, an EU funded collaboration to make perovskite solar cells a market reality
Surrey creates new tool to speed up the design of wearable tech
Global MEMS market for mobile devices forecast to grow at a CAGR of 10.55%
Worldwide PC shipments declined 1.4% in first quarter of 2018

LEDS ARTICLES

Building crystals on a very hot surface
Pixelligent Technologies closes $7.6M round of investments
Toyoda Gosei achieves state-of-the-art high current operation with vertical GaN power semiconductor
Cree licenses GaN power patents to Nexperia

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Demand for higher resolution oxide panels expected to grow 30% in 2018
Flexible TVs and high performance wearable smart tech one step closer
AMOLED panel demand in smartphone market expected to grow much slower than expected
Worldwide PC shipments declined 1.4% in first quarter of 2018

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

Leak check semiconductor process chambers quickly and reliably
02/08/2018INFICON,a manufacturer of leak test equipment, introduced the UL3000 Fab leak detector for semiconductor manufacturing maintenance teams t...
Radiant Vision Systems announces new automated visual inspection system
11/06/2017Radiant Vision Systems, a provider of high-resolution imaging solutions for automated visual analysis of devices and surfaces, an...
SEMI-GAS Xturion Blixer enables on-site blending of forming gas mixtures
10/03/2017The Blixer provides a cost-effective alternative to purchasing expensive pre-mixed gas cylinders by enabling operators to blend ...