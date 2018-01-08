SEMI and TechSearch International report global semiconductor packaging materials market reaches $16.7B

SEMI, the industry association representing the global electronics manufacturing supply chain, and TechSearch International today reported that the global semiconductor packaging materials market reached $16.7 billion in 2017. While slower growth of smartphones and personal computers – the industry’s traditional drivers – is reducing material consumption, the slowdown was offset by strong unit growth in the cryptocurrency market in 2017 and early 2018. Flip chip package shipments into the cryptocurrency market, while providing a windfall to many suppliers, are not expected to remain at high levels.

The Global Semiconductor Packaging Materials Outlook shows that, despite growth in automotive electronics and high-performance computing, continuing price pressure and declining material consumption will constrain future material revenue growth to steady single-digits, with the materials market forecast to reach $17.8 billion in 2021. IC leadframes, underfill, and copper wire are among the materials segments that will see single-digit unit volume growth through 2021.

Laminate substrate suppliers participating in the sale of flip chip substrates for cryptocurrency saw volume increases in 2017, but this segment continues to be battered by increased use of multi-die solutions and the shift to wafer level packages (WLPs), including fan-out WLP, slowing growth. Wafer-level packaging (WLP) dielectrics and plating chemistry suppliers will experience stronger revenue growth as the adoption of advanced packaging continues.

Over the next several years, advances in the semiconductor materials market will present a number of opportunities driven by trends including:

  • Continued adoption of FO-WLP including FO-on-substrate solutions with high density geometries down to 2µm lines and spaces
  • Liquid crystal polymer (LCP) under consideration as a possible material option because of its good electrical performance and low moisture absorption, especially for mmWave applications such as 5G
  • Adoption of low-cost package solutions such as MIS and other routable-QFN technologies
  • PPF QFN volumes are rising with automotive applications, driving a requirement for roughened plating to deliver needed reliability
  • Expansion of photoresist plating capability for selective plating of leadframes
  • Thermally enhanced and high-voltage mold compounds for power and automotive devices
  • Thermally conductive die attach materials other than solder die attach for power applications

Report highlights include:

  • Laminate substrates represent the largest revenue segment of the materials market with more than $6 billion in sales for 2017.
  • Overall leadframe shipments are forecast to grow at a 3.9 percent CAGR from 2017 through to 2021, with LFCSP (QFN type) experiencing the strongest unit growth, an 8 percent CAGR.
  • Following five years of decline, gold wire shipments increased in both 2016 and 2017 though represent just 37 percent of the total bonding wire shipments in 2017.
  • Liquid encapsulant revenues totaled $1.3 billion in 2017 with single-digit expected through 2021. LED packaging applications are driving the revenue growth over the forecast period though downward pricing pressures are a constant in the market.
  • Die attach material revenues reached $741 million in 2017 with single digit growth to 2021. DAF materials will experience higher unit growth, though downward pricing trends continue.
  • Solder ball revenues reached $231 million in 2017. The revenue outlook depends on fluctuations in metal pricing.
  • The wafer-level plating chemical market was put at $263 million in 2017 with strong growth through 2021. RDL and Cu pillar will be the key growth segments.

SEMI and TechSearch International, Inc. teamed up again to develop the 8th edition of the Global Semiconductor Packaging Materials Outlook, a comprehensive market research study on the semiconductor packaging materials market. Interviews were conducted with more than 130 semiconductor manufacturers, packaging subcontractors, fabless semiconductor companies, and packaging material suppliers to gather information for the report. The report covers the following semiconductor packaging materials segments: substrates, leadframes, bonding wire, mold compounds, underfill materials, liquid encapsulants, die attach materials, solder balls, wafer level package dielectrics, and wafer-level plating chemicals.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Getting better by design
6 key takeaways from ISS Europe 2018
Semiconductor leaders' marketshares surge over the past 10 years
Fraunhofer ISE and EV group achieve 33.3% efficiency with silicon-based multi-junction solar cell
Global semiconductor sales up 21% year-to-year in February
With its highest growth rate in 14 years, the global semiconductor industry topped $429B in 2017
Optoelectronics, sensors/actuators, and discretes hit record-high sales

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
Soraa founder wins Nobel Prize in physics

RECENT ARTICLES

Ultrafast electron oscillation and dephasing monitored by attosecond light source
Getting better by design
ESPResSo, an EU funded collaboration to make perovskite solar cells a market reality
SEMI and TechSearch International report global semiconductor packaging materials market reaches $16.7B
Lithography metrology equipment market: High demand for miniaturized electronic devices promotes growth

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Ultrafast electron oscillation and dephasing monitored by attosecond light source
Getting better by design
ESPResSo, an EU funded collaboration to make perovskite solar cells a market reality
Lithography metrology equipment market: High demand for miniaturized electronic devices promotes growth

PACKAGING ARTICLES

SEMI and TechSearch International report global semiconductor packaging materials market reaches $16.7B
Amkor factories receive key automotive certification
Worldwide PC shipments declined 1.4% in first quarter of 2018
Toshiba releases automotive 40V N-channel power MOSFETs in new package

MEMS ARTICLES

ESPResSo, an EU funded collaboration to make perovskite solar cells a market reality
Surrey creates new tool to speed up the design of wearable tech
Global MEMS market for mobile devices forecast to grow at a CAGR of 10.55%
Worldwide PC shipments declined 1.4% in first quarter of 2018

LEDS ARTICLES

Toyoda Gosei achieves state-of-the-art high current operation with vertical GaN power semiconductor
Cree licenses GaN power patents to Nexperia
Veeco wins compound semiconductor industry innovation award
ON Semiconductor selects Veeco tool for GaN electronics manufacturing

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

AMOLED panel demand in smartphone market expected to grow much slower than expected
Worldwide PC shipments declined 1.4% in first quarter of 2018
ABI Research's Teardowns service finds first hidden under-display fingerprint sensor bites into Apple's face recognition technology
U.S. federal government R&D spending for 2018 finalized

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

Leak check semiconductor process chambers quickly and reliably
02/08/2018INFICON,a manufacturer of leak test equipment, introduced the UL3000 Fab leak detector for semiconductor manufacturing maintenance teams t...
Radiant Vision Systems announces new automated visual inspection system
11/06/2017Radiant Vision Systems, a provider of high-resolution imaging solutions for automated visual analysis of devices and surfaces, an...
SEMI-GAS Xturion Blixer enables on-site blending of forming gas mixtures
10/03/2017The Blixer provides a cost-effective alternative to purchasing expensive pre-mixed gas cylinders by enabling operators to blend ...