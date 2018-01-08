Semiconductor expert Johan Lodenius enters the Board of disruptive Swedish IR sensor developer JonDeTech

Johan Lodenius is joining the Board of JonDeTech, a Swedish company that develops and markets IR sensor technology based on nanotechnology aimed at consumer electronics and mobile phone mass markets. Mr. Lodenius is former Senior Vice President Marketing and Product Management of the American semiconductor and telecom corporation Qualcomm, a position in which he defined the company’s hugely successful strategy of marketing turn-key chip and software solutions to other cellphone manufacturers, one of the world’s most profitable services today.

”As a result of a breakthrough in nanotechnology research, JonDeTech has developed and patented a completely new type of IR sensor that has the potential to become leading in the global marketplace”, said Mr. Johan Lodenius. “I look forward to contribute to this. JonDeTech’s IR sensors are down to a tenth as thick as conventional sensors, and can be manufactured in high volumes at low cost, which opens for a multitude of applications.”

Johan Lodenius also has an entrepreneurial background, leading the Swedish microprocessor company Coresonic to an exit as Taiwanese semiconductor giant MediaTek acquired it in 2012. Mr. Lodenius was part of MediaTek’s executive management team as Chief Marketing Officer until last year. Today he is self employed as business advisor and now also a Board Member of JonDeTech.

”Johan Lodenius brings exceptional technology know-how coupled with deep international business experience from global top-level cellphone and electronics markets to our company”, said JonDeTech’s CEO Robert Ekström. ”He has a deep understanding of how our markets function and act, and will be very valuable for us in our upcoming global expansion.”

The company recently announced that it will apply for a listing on Nasdaq First North Stockholm during the second quarter of this year, and in connection with this, aiming to receive up to SEK 30 million in a public issue.

JonDeTech’s sensors are very small and thin (thickness 0.2 mm) compared to conventional sensors, which allows them to be easily integrated into many different products. JonDeTech is primarily targeting international customers who develop applications within consumer electronics and the Internet of Things.