Shipment area of AMOLED panel expected to more than quadruple by 2024

With demand growing for active matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) TV panels, shipments of overall AMOLED panels by area is forecast to more than quadruple to 22.4 million square meters by 2024 from 5.0 million square meters in 2017, according to IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions.

Shipments of AMOLED TV panels had doubled to 1.6 million square meters in 2017 from about 800,000 square meters in 2016, resulting in total AMOLED panel shipments to grow more than 30 percent to 5.0 million square meters in 2017 from 3.8 million square meters in 2016. Share of TV panels in the total AMOLED panel shipments increased to 32 percent from 21 percent in 2016.

“Demand growth in AMOLED TV panels has accelerated since 2016 due to the increasing demand for wide color gamut TV,” said Jerry Kang, senior principal analyst of display research at IHS Markit. “Most TV brands have been promoting AMOLED TV as their super premium product, which has differentiated optical performance from LCD TV.”

While 10 global TV brands shipped OLED TVs in 2017, 15 are planning to launch them in 2018. TV brands are trying to expand share of OLED TVs in their portfolio to rebound their total TV revenues.

“In terms of unit shipments, the TV market has seen declines for three consecutive years since 2015,” Kang said. “Now, major TV brands are prioritizing their focus on revenues rather than just the growth in unit shipments, with the added value that AMOLED TV offering higher-resolution and wide color-gamut display.”

According to the AMOLED & Flexible Display Intelligence Service by IHS Markit, shipments of AMOLED TV panels will reach 12.5 million units by 2024. “Many panel makers are trying to develop various technology to manufacture OLED TV panels — not only with white OLED but also with ink-jet process or quantum-dot materials,” Kang said.

The AMOLED & Flexible Display Intelligence Service covers the latest market trend and forecast of AMOLED display industries (including shadow mask and polyimide substrate), technology and capacity analysis, and panel suppliers’ business strategies by region.