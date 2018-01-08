Toshiba releases automotive 40V N-channel power MOSFETs in new package

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”) has released two new MOSFETs “TPHR7904PB” and “TPH1R104PB” housed in the small low-resistance SOP Advance (WF) package, as new additions to the automotive 40V N-channel power MOSFET series. Mass production starts today.

Fabricated using the latest ninth generation trench U-MOS IX-H process and housed in a small low-resistance package, the new MOSFETs provide low on-resistance and thus help reduce conduction loss. The U-MOS IX-H design also lowers switching noise compared with Toshiba’s previous design (U-MOS IV), helping to reduce EMI (Electromagnetic Interference).

The SOP Advance (WF) package adopts a wettable flank terminal structure, which enables AOI (Automated Optical Inspection) after soldering.

Applications

Electric power steering (EPS)

Load switches

Electric pumps

Features

Provides a maximum on-resistance, R DS(ON) max, of 0.79 mΩ from the use of the U-MOS IX-H process and the SOP Advance(WF) package.

max, of 0.79 mΩ from the use of the U-MOS IX-H process and the SOP Advance(WF) package. Low-noise characteristics reduce electromagnetic interference (EMI).

Available in a small low-resistance package with a wettable flank terminal structure.