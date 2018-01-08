Toshiba releases automotive 40V N-channel power MOSFETs in new package

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”) has released two new MOSFETs “TPHR7904PB” and “TPH1R104PB” housed in the small low-resistance SOP Advance (WF) package, as new additions to the automotive 40V N-channel power MOSFET series. Mass production starts today.
Fabricated using the latest ninth generation trench U-MOS IX-H process and housed in a small low-resistance package, the new MOSFETs provide low on-resistance and thus help reduce conduction loss. The U-MOS IX-H design also lowers switching noise compared with Toshiba’s previous design (U-MOS IV), helping to reduce EMI (Electromagnetic Interference).
The SOP Advance (WF) package adopts a wettable flank terminal structure, which enables AOI (Automated Optical Inspection) after soldering.
Applications
- Electric power steering (EPS)
- Load switches
- Electric pumps
Features
- Provides a maximum on-resistance, RDS(ON)max, of 0.79 mΩ from the use of the U-MOS IX-H process and the SOP Advance(WF) package.
- Low-noise characteristics reduce electromagnetic interference (EMI).
- Available in a small low-resistance package with a wettable flank terminal structure.
|
Main Specifications
|
(Unless otherwise specified, @Ta=25°C)
|
Part Number
|
Drain-Source
|
Drain
|
Drain-Source
RDS(ON) max.(mΩ)
|
Built-in
|Series
|
@VGS=6V
|
@VGS=10V
|TPH1R104PB
|40
|120
|1.96
|1.14
|No
|U-MOS IX
|TPHR7904PB
|150
|1.3
|0.79
|No
|U-MOS IX