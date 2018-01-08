UnitySC names Kamel Ait-Mahiout as CEO

UnitySC, a developer of advanced inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor and related industries, today announced that its board of directors has appointed Kamel Ait-Mahiout as chief executive officer. He has also been elected to serve on UnitySC’s board. Following the company’s recent announcement of the acquisition of HSEB Dresden, GmbH, this appointment marks the next step of the company’s aggressive growth strategy for its process control solutions.

Ait-Mahiout joins UnitySC after serving seven years as senior vice president and general manager at Amkor Europe. During that time, he successfully restructured Amkor Europe, strategically positioning the company as a dynamic, customer-oriented, and commercially strong organization. Under his watch, Amkor Europe’s revenue grew by more than 60%, despite the region’s challenging competitive environment.

“We are pleased to welcome Kamel as Unity’s new CEO,” said Patrick Leteurtre, chairman of the board, UnitySC.  “He has demonstrated his leadership experience, operational excellence, and strategic vision in the semiconductor industry for over 20 years. Kamel’s experience managing growth businesses makes him exceptionally well-suited to lead us through our next growth phase, and position Unity as the next market leader in advanced inspection and metrology equipment.”

“It is a pivotal time to be joining UnitySC. The company has built a strong reputation for technology and market leadership, particularly in new semiconductor applications, and has significant growth potential driven by its ambitious strategy,” said Ait-Mahiout. “The combination of great in-house technologies, high-value products, growth based on a solid backlog of profitable revenue, and a group of very talented employees in a dynamic and innovative company culture is a recipe for success and makes for a very exciting CEO opportunity. I am delighted to bring my experience to guide the company through its next growth phase and make it a key player in semiconductor process control.”

Prior to Amkor, Ait-Mahiout held various roles with Kyocera Microelectronics and Tekelec Temex. In addition to a technical engineering background, he has a deep understanding of supply chain and industrial strategy. Ait-Mahiout holds a Science Master EEA, Electronic Components Option from the University of Technology in Reims, France.

