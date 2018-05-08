Air Liquide Advanced Materials, Inc. receives Association for Corporate Growth Award

Air Liquide Advanced Materials, Inc. (ALAM) has been chosen by the New Jersey chapter of the Association for Corporate Growth as an honoree for the 2018 Corporate Growth Awards.

The ACG NJ Corporate Growth Awards were established in 2015 and honor companies that exemplify sustained innovation, excellence and corporate growth. ALAM has been a strong presence in the New Jersey business community since 2013 when it acquired Voltaix, a Branchburg, NJ-based electronics materials company founded in 1986. As the leading manufacturer of speciality chemicals in the semiconductor industry, ALAM is committed to continued long-term growth and engagement with the communities in which it operates.

ALAM is one of five New Jersey companies to receive the distinction at the ACG NJ Corporate Growth Conference and Awards on May 8, 2018 at The Palace at Somerset Park, NJ for a half-day event including a CEO panel discussion and awards ceremony.

Paul Burlingame, Air Liquide Advanced Materials, Inc. President & CEO said, “We are proud to receive the 2018 ACG NJ Corporate Growth Award in recognition of the innovation, operational agility, and customer focus exhibited by Air Liquide Advanced Materials employees every day. As a result of these efforts Air Liquide Advanced Materials remains committed to continued growth fueled by new products, collaborations and markets.”