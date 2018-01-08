ALLVIA adds capabilities for through-quartz vias

To meet growing market demand for high-density 2.5D and 3D stacked semiconductor solutions, Silicon Valley-based ALLVIA, Inc. has expanded its in-house capabilities to include the formation of through-quartz vias (TQV) ranging from 15 microns in diameter and 100 microns deep to 50 microns in diameter and 250 microns deep. ALLVIA’s new TQV solution significantly improves the performance of 3D-ICs by creating IC interconnects with lower parasitic capacitance than can be achieved with the earlier generation of through-silicon via (TSV) technology.

he company had been outsourcing the production of via holes in the fused silica (quartz) that it uses, but its newly added capability brings all via-drilling operations in-house, expanding ALLVIA’s intellectual property and reducing the cost of production. The company will continue to apply its proprietary technology to fill the high-aspect-ratio via holes with copper plating to fabricate finished interposer products.

Sergey Savastiouk, CEO of ALLVIA, said, “Performing our own via drilling in fused silica allows us to improve turnaround times and production volumes for our customers while also delivering better quality using our state-of-the-art technology for copper plating, chemical mechanical polishing and deep via thin-film deposition.”

In addition to providing via foundry services, ALLVIA applies its technology in manufacturing and selling ultra-thin quartz interposers that form the electrical connections between a silicon chip and a printed circuit board.