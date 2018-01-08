Analog Devices names four Fellows for outstanding technical achievement and leadership

Analog Devices, Inc. awarded Bob Reay, Leonard Shtargot, Jesper Steensgaard, and Sam Zhang the title of Analog Devices Fellow, a distinguished technical position given to engineers who contribute significantly to the company’s success through exceptional innovation, leadership and an unparalleled ability to unite and mentor others.

“These Fellows exemplify Analog Devices’ unwavering commitment to technological innovation,” said Ray Stata, cofounder and chairman of the board, Analog Devices. “Bob and Leonard hold numerous patents and have mentored many budding innovators. Jesper has a diverse skill set that makes him not only an exceptional engineer, but a passionate teacher and leader. Sam, through his incredible work on inertial MEMS (microelectromechanical systems) sensors, has helped Analog Devices introduce groundbreaking sensors used in a wide range of applications and industries.”

Bob Reay

Bob is an innovator, technologist, teacher and historian who earned both his B.S. and M.S. degrees in Electrical Engineering from Stanford University. During his 30 years at Linear Technology Corp. (LTC), which is now part of Analog Devices, Bob was granted 22 patents. He is credited with helping to build LTC’s CMOS Interface business, opening the company’s first remote design center in Singapore, and serving as the first vice president and general manager of LTC’s Mixed-Signal business unit. Bob’s thoughtful and well-reasoned approach to problem solving has led people to seek his advice for technical and strategic challenges alike.

Leonard Shtargot

Leonard joined Linear Technology in 2001 as a design engineer with a B.S. EECS from the University of California at Berkeley. Leonard has contributed innovations in power conversion technology and designed several families of high-performance DC/DC switching regulators focusing on new circuits, high-voltage silicon process improvements, advanced flip-chip package designs, and test techniques. These products have been widely adopted by the automotive and industrial technology sectors. Leonard is also a hands-on teacher who mentors other engineers and often can be found in the lab or test floor helping his colleagues solve technical problems.

Jesper Steensgaard

Jesper is another alumnus of Linear Technology and earned his Ph.D. from the Technical University of Denmark in 1999. With 22 U.S. patents, Jesper has contributed to the release of 79 high-performance, successive-approximation-register A/D converters since 2007 and spearheaded the development of a new line of “intrinsically-linear” SAR A/D converters with performance levels that are now the best in the industry. He excels at both detailed circuit design and system-level concepts. Jesper was the founder of his own company, Esion LLC, and has held academic positions at Columbia University and Oregon State University.

Sam Zhang

Sam joined Analog Devices in 2001 after earning a B.S. degree in Electrical Engineering from Tsinghua University and a M.S. degree in Mechanical Engineering from the George Washington University. He has been awarded 21 U.S. patents with another five pending. For more than a decade, Sam has been the principal designer of ADI’s low-G inertial MEMS products, including the company’s first 3-axis accelerometer and MEMS microphone products. He also led the design of several generations of high-performance 3-axis accelerometer products and created a design methodology that accurately predicts inertial sensor offset. His latest groundbreaking contributions have been in the areas of ultra-low noise accelerometers and condition-based monitoring sensors that are re-shaping the way machine health is being addressed.