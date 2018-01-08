Crossbar announces licensing relationship agreement with Microsemi

Crossbar, Inc. announced an agreement with Microsemi Corporation, the largest U.S. commercial supplier of military and aerospace semiconductors, in which Microsemi will license Crossbar’s ReRAM core intellectual property. As part of the agreement, Microsemi and Crossbar will collaborate in the research, development and application of Crossbar’s proprietary ReRAM technology in next generation products from Microsemi that integrate Crossbar’s embedded ReRAM with Microsemi products manufactured at the 1x nm process node.

“We are pleased to have Microsemi in our growing list of licensees,” said George Minassian, CEO of Crossbar. “Together, we can bring unique integration of ReRAM into highly integrated, advanced node semiconductor solutions for a wide range of high-performance, low-power solutions.”

The unique nanofilament technology of Crossbar ReRAM is built upon standard CMOS processes and is fully scalable to below 10nm without impacting performance. Highly integrated semiconductor solutions with unique embedded memory architectures can be built to offer a highly secure, low-power platform with fast access times for advanced applications including edge computing, communications infrastructure, artificial intelligence, Industrial IoT and automotive.

“We are very pleased with the Crossbar license as their unique and highly scalable ReRAM technology allows us to plan power-efficient, high performance products across a multi-generation roadmap,” said Jim Aralis, Microsemi CTO. “This technology collaboration with Crossbar furthers our commitment to becoming the leading supplier of semiconductor solutions differentiated by performance, reliability, security and power while delivering truly innovative solutions.”