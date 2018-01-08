Custom silicon microparticles dynamically reconfigure on demand

Researchers at Duke University and North Carolina State University have demonstrated the first custom semiconductor microparticles that can be steered into various configurations repeatedly while suspended in water.

With an initial six custom particles that predictably interact with one another in the presence of alternating current (AC) electric fields of varying frequencies, the study presents the first steps toward realizing advanced applications such as artificial muscles and reconfigurable computer systems.

The study appears online on May 3 in the journal Nature Communications.

“We’ve engineered and encoded multiple dynamic responses in different microparticles to create a reconfigurable silicon toolbox,” said Ugonna Ohiri, a recently graduated electrical engineering doctoral student from Duke and first author of the paper. “By providing a means of controllably assembling and disassembling these particles, we’re bringing a new tool to the field of active matter.”

While previous researchers have worked to define self-assembling systems, few have worked with semiconductor particles, and none have explored the wide range of custom shapes, sizes and coatings that are available to the micro- and nanofabrication industry. Engineering particles from silicon presents the opportunity to physically realize electronic devices that can self-assemble and disassemble on demand. Customizing their shapes and sizes presents opportunities to explore a wide-ranging design space of new motile behaviors.

“Most previous work performed using self-assembling particles has been done with shapes such as spheres and other off-the-shelf materials,” said Nan Jokerst, the J. A. Jones Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Duke. “Now that we can customize whatever arbitrary shapes, electrical characteristics and patterned coatings we want with silicon, a whole new world is opening up.”

In the study, Jokerst and Ohiri fabricated silicon particles of various shapes, sizes and electrical properties. In collaboration with Orlin Velev, the INVISTA Professor of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at NC State, they characterized how these particles responded to different magnitudes and frequencies of electric fields while submerged in water.

Based on these observations, the researchers then fabricated new batches of customized particles that were likely to exhibit the behaviors they were looking for, resulting in six different engineered silicon microparticle compositions that could move through water, synchronize their motions, and reversibly assemble and disassemble on demand.

The thin film particles are 10-micron by 20-micron rectangles that are 3.5 microns thick. They’re fabricated using Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) technology. Since they can be made using the same fabrication technology that produces integrated circuits, millions of identical particles could be produced at a time.

“The idea is that eventually we’re going to be able to make silicon computational systems that assemble, disassemble and then reassemble in a different format,” said Jokerst. “That’s a long way off in the future, but this work provides a sense of the capabilities that are out there and is the first demonstration of how we might achieve those sorts of devices.”

That is, however, only the tip of the proverbial iceberg. Some of the particles were fabricated with both p-type and n-type regions to create p-n junctions — common electrical components that allow electricity to pass in only one direction. Tiny metal patterns were also placed on the particles’ surfaces to create p-n junction diodes with contacts. In the future, researchers could even engineer particles with patterns using other electrically conductive or insulating materials, complex integrated circuits, or microprocessors on or within the silicon.

“This work is just a small snapshot of the tools we have to control particle dynamics,” said Ohiri. “We haven’t even scratched the surface of all of the behaviors that we can engineer, but we hope that this multidisciplinary study can pioneer future studies to design artificial active materials.”

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

TI expands lead among top analog suppliers in 2017
Global semiconductor sales up 20% year-to-year in Q1
Annual Washington forum brings top industry priorities to policymakers
TSMC continues to dominate the worldwide foundry market
Worldwide semiconductor revenue grew 21.6% in 2017 as Samsung takes over No. 1 position
SEMI reports 2017 global semiconductor materials sales of $46.9B
Demand for higher resolution oxide panels expected to grow 30% in 2018

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Soraa founder wins Nobel Prize in physics
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology

RECENT ARTICLES

Design for magnetoelectric device may improve your memory
2018 CMC Conference highlights materials solutions
Imec demonstrates direct optical reading of single-molecule DNA bases in modified nanopores
Osram strengthens portfolio for security applications via acquisition
Leti and Cellmic LLC join forces to accelerate market adoption of lens-free diagnostics and biomedical sensing

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Design for magnetoelectric device may improve your memory
2018 CMC Conference highlights materials solutions
Imec demonstrates direct optical reading of single-molecule DNA bases in modified nanopores
Osram strengthens portfolio for security applications via acquisition

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Making automotive smart: Key takeaways from SEMI Taiwan Member Forum
ALLVIA adds capabilities for through-quartz vias
EV Group begins construction of new Manufacturing III building
TowerJazz announces release of advanced 300mm 65nm BCD power management platform

MEMS ARTICLES

Design for magnetoelectric device may improve your memory
Imec demonstrates direct optical reading of single-molecule DNA bases in modified nanopores
Leti and Cellmic LLC join forces to accelerate market adoption of lens-free diagnostics and biomedical sensing
Making automotive smart: Key takeaways from SEMI Taiwan Member Forum

LEDS ARTICLES

Osram strengthens portfolio for security applications via acquisition
Global expansion at more subdued pace
Building crystals on a very hot surface
Pixelligent Technologies closes $7.6M round of investments

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Global expansion at more subdued pace
Shipment area of AMOLED panel expected to more than quadruple by 2024
Demand for higher resolution oxide panels expected to grow 30% in 2018
Flexible TVs and high performance wearable smart tech one step closer

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

Leak check semiconductor process chambers quickly and reliably
02/08/2018INFICON,a manufacturer of leak test equipment, introduced the UL3000 Fab leak detector for semiconductor manufacturing maintenance teams t...
Radiant Vision Systems announces new automated visual inspection system
11/06/2017Radiant Vision Systems, a provider of high-resolution imaging solutions for automated visual analysis of devices and surfaces, an...
SEMI-GAS Xturion Blixer enables on-site blending of forming gas mixtures
10/03/2017The Blixer provides a cost-effective alternative to purchasing expensive pre-mixed gas cylinders by enabling operators to blend ...