EV Group begins construction of new Manufacturing III building

EV Group (EVG), a supplier of wafer bonding and lithography equipment for the MEMS, nanotechnology and semiconductor markets, today announced that it has started construction work for the next expansion phase of its corporate headquarters. The new building will house EVG’s “Manufacturing III” facility, which will more than double the floor space for the final assembly of EVG’s systems.

“With our innovative manufacturing solutions for the high-tech industry as well as new biomedical applications, we operate in very dynamic markets with great future prospects,” stated Dr. Werner Thallner, executive operations and financial director at EV Group. “In light of the high capacity utilization in all areas of our existing facilities, as well as the positive market outlook, we decided to implement our plans for building our Manufacturing III facility this year. This will support our long-term growth targets at our corporate headquarters in St. Florian am Inn.”

The new Manufacturing III building, adjacent to the new test room site that was opened just a few months ago, will be built next to the river Inn. The ultramodern building will provide approximately 4,800 square meters of additional space in total, which will benefit not only manufacturing but other departments as well. In addition to an expansion of warehouse space, a new delivery area with a dedicated packaging site designed for cleanroom equipment will be created, along with an airfreight security zone and new truck loading docks for the shipment of the completed systems to EVG’s worldwide customers.

The construction of the new Manufacturing III building is set to be completed in early 2019.