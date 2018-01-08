EV Group secures lithography order from VTT Technical Research Centre

EV Group (EVG), a supplier of wafer bonding and lithography equipment for the MEMS, nanotechnology and semiconductor markets, today announced that it has received an order for its EVG®120 automated resist processing system from VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland (VTT). An existing customer of EVG’s wafer bonding and alignment systems, VTT is among the first to place an order for the newest version of the EVG120 system, which has been enhanced to provide even greater reliability, throughput and process performance compared to the previous-generation platform. VTT will use the new EVG120 system to increase capacity for supporting parallel R&D projects involving new and different coating materials, as well as to enable new research applications in “More than Moore” technology areas such as MEMS, optoelectronics, photonics and compound semiconductors.

“Lithography plays a vital role in the production process for devices that power our digital society,” stated Heini Saloniemi, manager, process engineering, at VTT. “After a thorough product evaluation of lithography coating systems, VTT selected the EVG120 in a competitive tender, with coating uniformity and repeatability of coating thickness among the key evaluation criteria. We look forward to receiving the new EVG120 system, which will enhance our lithography process capabilities and allow us to explore new avenues of research.”

The EVG120 automated resist processing system provides reliable and high-quality coating and developing processes in a universal platform. Its versatility and flexibility, as well as its low cost of ownership, makes it an ideal system for research environments where many development projects may be running in parallel, while its high throughput rates enable its use in volume production.

The updated EVG120 platform maintains all industry-leading capabilities of the previous-generation platform, including: compact design for minimal footprint; customizable module configurations for spin and spray coating, developing, bake and chill; EVG’s CoverSpin™ technology, which provides optimized coating uniformity of odd-shaped and square substrates; EVG’s proprietary OmniSpray® technology for conformal coating of extreme topographies; and wafer-edge handling.

The EVG®120 automated resist processing system from EV Group provides reliable and high-quality coating and developing processes in a universal platform.

The EVG®120 automated resist processing system from EV Group provides reliable and high-quality coating and developing processes in a universal platform.

New features on the updated platform include:

  • Separation of wet processing modules to enable constant conditions chamber to chamber
  • Integrated chemistry cabinet for resist pumps and bottles (including support for high-viscosity resists), for improved process control and short dispense cycles
  • New robot handling system that provides the highest reliability and increased throughput
  • Optional humidity and temperature control for constant environmental conditions

“As the leading research institute in Finland, VTT has a strong global network of industry partners throughout the world to transform breakthrough research into new products and services in renewable energy, health care, smart industry and smart city, as well as beyond. EVG is working tirelessly to support our key customers such as VTT in these endeavors,” stated Thomas Wagenleitner, product management director at EV Group. “As part of that effort, we have leveraged more than 20 years of experience in resist processing to drive continuous improvements to our industry benchmark EVG120 platform. This allows us to enable even greater levels of coating performance for our customers at a lower cost of ownership, which is critical for both production fabs and research labs at the cutting edge of technology like VTT.”

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Thirteen Top-15 1Q18 semi suppliers register double-digit gains
LG Display retains its lead in area shipments of large displays in first quarter of 2018
Integration with global ecosystem key to growth of China's semiconductor industry
CMOS image sensor sales stay on record-breaking pace
TI expands lead among top analog suppliers in 2017
Global semiconductor sales up 20% year-to-year in Q1
Annual Washington forum brings top industry priorities to policymakers

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Soraa founder wins Nobel Prize in physics
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology

RECENT ARTICLES

Crossbar announces licensing relationship agreement with Microsemi
New device could increase battery life of electronics by a hundred-fold
Researchers control the properties of graphene transistors using pressure
Thirteen Top-15 1Q18 semi suppliers register double-digit gains
Synopsys IC Validator certified by GLOBALFOUNDRIES for signoff physical verification

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Crossbar announces licensing relationship agreement with Microsemi
New device could increase battery life of electronics by a hundred-fold
Researchers control the properties of graphene transistors using pressure
Thirteen Top-15 1Q18 semi suppliers register double-digit gains

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Crossbar announces licensing relationship agreement with Microsemi
Researchers control the properties of graphene transistors using pressure
Synopsys IC Validator certified by GLOBALFOUNDRIES for signoff physical verification
Presto Engineering joins GLOBALFOUNDRIES Ecosystem as ASIC Partner

MEMS ARTICLES

Engineers on a roll toward smaller, more efficient radio frequency transformers
Global MEMS Design Contest 2018 winners announced
ON Semiconductor Rochester assembly and test facility expands manufacturing operation
Lab-on-a-chip device mimics eye damage due to intense light

LEDS ARTICLES

Osram strengthens portfolio for security applications via acquisition
Global expansion at more subdued pace
Building crystals on a very hot surface
Pixelligent Technologies closes $7.6M round of investments

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

LG Display retains its lead in area shipments of large displays in first quarter of 2018
Researchers offer new technology for liquid-crystal displays
Tech bends light more efficiently, offers wider angles for light input
Global expansion at more subdued pace

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

Leak check semiconductor process chambers quickly and reliably
02/08/2018INFICON,a manufacturer of leak test equipment, introduced the UL3000 Fab leak detector for semiconductor manufacturing maintenance teams t...
Radiant Vision Systems announces new automated visual inspection system
11/06/2017Radiant Vision Systems, a provider of high-resolution imaging solutions for automated visual analysis of devices and surfaces, an...
SEMI-GAS Xturion Blixer enables on-site blending of forming gas mixtures
10/03/2017The Blixer provides a cost-effective alternative to purchasing expensive pre-mixed gas cylinders by enabling operators to blend ...