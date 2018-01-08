Global semiconductor sales up 20% year-to-year in Q1

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) today announced worldwide sales of semiconductors reached $111.1 billion during the first quarter of 2018, an increase of 20 percent compared to the first quarter of 2017, but 2.5 percent less than the fourth quarter of 2017. Sales for the month of March 2018 came in at $37.0 billion, an increase of 20 percent compared to the March 2017 total of $30.8 billion and 0.7 percent more than the February 2018 total of $36.8 billion. All monthly sales numbers are compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organization and represent a three-month moving average.

“The global semiconductor market has demonstrated impressive growth through the first quarter of 2018, far exceeding sales through the same point in 2017, which was a record year for semiconductor revenues,” said John Neuffer, president and CEO, Semiconductor Industry Association. “Sales in March increased year-to-year for the 20th consecutive month. All regional markets experienced double-digit growth compared to last year, and all major semiconductor product categories experienced year-to-year growth, with memory products continuing to lead the way.”

Year-to-year sales increased across all regions in March: the Americas (35.7 percent), Europe (20.6 percent), China (18.8 percent), Asia Pacific/All Other (13.3 percent), and Japan (12.4 percent). Month-to-month sales increased in Europe (3.9 percent), China (2.2 percent), Japan (0.5 percent), and Asia Pacific/All Other (0.2 percent), but decreased slightly in the Americas (-2.0 percent).

Mar 2018

Billions

Month-to-Month Sales                              

Market

Last Month

Current Month

% Change

Americas

8.26

8.09

-2.0%

Europe

3.43

3.57

3.9%

Japan

3.18

3.19

0.5%

China

11.70

11.95

2.2%

Asia Pacific/All Other

10.19

10.22

0.2%

Total

36.76

37.02

0.7%

Year-to-Year Sales                         

Market

Last Year

Current Month

% Change

Americas

5.96

8.09

35.7%

Europe

2.96

3.57

20.6%

Japan

2.84

3.19

12.4%

China

10.06

11.95

18.8%

Asia Pacific/All Other

9.02

10.22

13.3%

Total

30.84

37.02

20.0%

Three-Month-Moving Average Sales

Market

Oct/Nov/Dec

Jan/Feb/Mar

% Change

Americas

8.95

8.09

-9.6%

Europe

3.37

3.57

5.8%

Japan

3.24

3.19

-1.5%

China

12.01

11.95

-0.5%

Asia Pacific/All Other

10.41

10.22

-1.8%

Total

37.99

37.02

-2.5%

