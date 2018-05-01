Mentor enhances tool portfolio for TSMC 5nm FinFET and 7nm FinFET Plus processes and wafer-on-wafer stacking technology

Mentor, a Siemens business, has announced that several tools in its Calibre® nmPlatform and Analog FastSPICE (AFS™) Platform have been certified by TSMC for the latest versions of TSMC’s 5nm FinFET and 7nm FinFET Plus processes. Mentor also announced it has updated its Calibre nmPlatform tools in support of TSMC’s Wafer-on-Wafer (WoW) stacking technology. These Mentor tools and TSMC’s new processes will enable mutual customers to more quickly deliver silicon innovations in high-growth markets.

“Mentor continues to increase its value to the TSMC ecosystem by offering more features and solutions in support of our most advanced processes,” said Suk Lee, TSMC senior director, Design Infrastructure Marketing Division. “By continuing to innovate leading-edge electronic design automation (EDA) technologies for our new processes, Mentor is again proving its commitment to TSMC and our mutual customers.”

Mentor’s enhanced tools for TSMC 5nm FinFET and 7nm FinFET Plus processes

Mentor worked closely with TSMC to certify various tools in Mentor’s Calibre nmPlatform – including Calibre nmDRC™, Calibre nmLVS™, Calibre PERC™, Calibre YieldEnhancer, and Calibre xACT™ – for TSMC’s 5nm FinFET and 7nm FinFET Plus processes. These Calibre solutions now have new measurements and checks including, but not limited to, supporting extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography requirements jointly defined with TSMC. Mentor’s Calibre nmPlatform team is also working with TSMC to address physical verification runtime performance by enhancing scalability of multi-CPU runs to improve productivity. Mentor’s AFS platform, including the AFS Mega circuit simulator, is also now certified for TSMC’s 5nm FinFET and 7nm FinFET Plus processes.

Mentor’s enhanced tools for TSMC’s WoW stacking technology

Mentor made enhancements to its Calibre nmPlatform tools in support of the WoW packaging. Enhancements include DRC and LVS signoff for dice with backside through-silicon vias (BTSV), interface alignment and connectivity checks for die-to-die as well as die-to-package stacking. Further enhancements include parasitic extraction on backside routing layers, interposers with through-silicon vias (TSVs), and interface coupling.

Calibre Pattern Matching for TSMC’s 7nm SRAM Array Examination Utility

Mentor worked closely with TSMC to integrate Calibre Pattern Matching into TSMC’s 7nm SRAM Array Examination Utility. This flow helps customers to ensure their SRAM implementations are constructed to meet process requirements. This automation enables customers to tape out successfully. The SRAM Array Examination Utility is available to TSMC’s customers for 7nm production.

“TSMC continues to develop innovative silicon processes that enable our mutual customers to bring to market many of the world’s most advanced ICs,” said Joe Sawicki, vice president and general manager of the Design-to-Silicon Division at Mentor, a Siemens business. “We, at Mentor, are proud to not only lead the way in certifying our platforms for TSMC’s latest processes, we are also proud of our close partnership with TSMC in developing new technologies that help customers achieve production silicon faster.”

To learn more, visit Mentor at booth #408 at TSMC’s Technology Symposium on May 1, 2018 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, California.

 

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

TI expands lead among top analog suppliers in 2017
Global semiconductor sales up 20% year-to-year in Q1
Annual Washington forum brings top industry priorities to policymakers
TSMC continues to dominate the worldwide foundry market
Worldwide semiconductor revenue grew 21.6% in 2017 as Samsung takes over No. 1 position
SEMI reports 2017 global semiconductor materials sales of $46.9B
Demand for higher resolution oxide panels expected to grow 30% in 2018

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Soraa founder wins Nobel Prize in physics
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology

RECENT ARTICLES

ALLVIA adds capabilities for through-quartz vias
One-dimensional material packs a powerful punch for next generation electronics
EV Group begins construction of new Manufacturing III building
TowerJazz announces release of advanced 300mm 65nm BCD power management platform
TI expands lead among top analog suppliers in 2017

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

One-dimensional material packs a powerful punch for next generation electronics
EV Group begins construction of new Manufacturing III building
TowerJazz announces release of advanced 300mm 65nm BCD power management platform
TI expands lead among top analog suppliers in 2017

PACKAGING ARTICLES

ALLVIA adds capabilities for through-quartz vias
EV Group begins construction of new Manufacturing III building
TowerJazz announces release of advanced 300mm 65nm BCD power management platform
Mentor enhances tool portfolio for TSMC 5nm FinFET and 7nm FinFET Plus processes and wafer-on-wafer stacking technology

MEMS ARTICLES

EV Group begins construction of new Manufacturing III building
STMicroelectronics and Jorjin introduce ultra-low-power Sigfox IoT modules with dual RF connectivity
Global expansion at more subdued pace
MicroDevices expands fabrication capability with high rate etcher

LEDS ARTICLES

Global expansion at more subdued pace
Building crystals on a very hot surface
Pixelligent Technologies closes $7.6M round of investments
Toyoda Gosei achieves state-of-the-art high current operation with vertical GaN power semiconductor

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Global expansion at more subdued pace
Shipment area of AMOLED panel expected to more than quadruple by 2024
Demand for higher resolution oxide panels expected to grow 30% in 2018
Flexible TVs and high performance wearable smart tech one step closer

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

Leak check semiconductor process chambers quickly and reliably
02/08/2018INFICON,a manufacturer of leak test equipment, introduced the UL3000 Fab leak detector for semiconductor manufacturing maintenance teams t...
Radiant Vision Systems announces new automated visual inspection system
11/06/2017Radiant Vision Systems, a provider of high-resolution imaging solutions for automated visual analysis of devices and surfaces, an...
SEMI-GAS Xturion Blixer enables on-site blending of forming gas mixtures
10/03/2017The Blixer provides a cost-effective alternative to purchasing expensive pre-mixed gas cylinders by enabling operators to blend ...