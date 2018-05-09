ON Semiconductor Rochester assembly and test facility expands manufacturing operation

ON Semiconductor Corporation announced the expansion of their manufacturing facility in Rochester, New York. The site develops and manufactures image sensor devices for commercial, industrial and professional imaging applications, including machine vision, surveillance, traffic monitoring, medical and scientific imaging, and photography.

ON Semiconductor is a global company with manufacturing facilities around the world – the end-to-end manufacturing strategy at the Rochester location enables success in these specialized markets. Located on a 4.2-acre site with over 260,000 square feet of building space, the expanded facility supports all four disciplines of the semiconductor business, wafer fab, wafer probe, assembly, and test and packaging operations for specialized high-performance CCD and CMOS image sensors.

“Not only is the screen on your smart phone or TV likely inspected with image sensors manufactured at the Lake Avenue site, but image sensors manufactured at this facility are also on the surface of Mars, orbiting Jupiter and the Moon, and used in commercial satellites that monitor the Earth’s surface,” said Michael Miller, general manager and director of operations at ON Semiconductor. “This expansion would have not been possible without the support and grant from Empire State Development and their willingness to partner with us. We owe them a debt of gratitude, thank you Governor Cuomo.”

“Manufacturing is a core competency for ON Semiconductor and the majority of ON Semiconductor’s manufacturing operations are done internally through the company’s industry leading cost structure,” said Bill Schromm, executive vice president and chief operating officer. “This expansion is important to our company, as it significantly increases our assembly capacity at the ON Semiconductor Rochester location.”

“Rochester is known for its innovations in digital imaging, including the design and development of state-of-the art image sensors over the past decades. Assembly and test has always been a key part of the equation, and as the resolution and complexity of the sensors continues to increase, these operations have become critical,” said Herb Erhardt, general manager, Industrial Solutions Division. “The increased level of capability and capacity enabled by this expansion is our answer to meeting these critical market needs, and the fact that we are doing it here in Rochester speaks to the capabilities of the teams we build here.”

The expansion is due in part to partnerships with local and state officials, including the Mayor and County Executive, Governor’s office and state officials, as well as members of Congress, all recognizing the opportunity to grow the local economy and leverage the unique advantages that Rochester can bring.

Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Bob Duffy said, “Rochester Chamber congratulates member ON Semiconductor on the opening of its new assembly and test operation. With its global customer base, ON Semiconductor is a terrific example of the Rochester and Finger Lakes region’s emerging high-tech economy. Rochester Chamber stands ready to assist ON Semiconductor in any way that it can to help the company along on its path of growth and prosperity.”

“High-tech companies like ON Semiconductor recognize the highly skilled workforce that can be tapped into in the Finger Lakes,” said Howard Zemsky, president, CEO and commissioner at Empire State Development. “ON Semiconductor’s Eastman Business Park expansion is yet another great addition to the innovation ecosystem being established in the region.”

“Businesses like ON Semiconductor are bolstering the reputation of Rochester as a target area for high-tech investment,” said Lieutenant Governor of New York Kathy Hochul. “There is an enthusiasm throughout the City and the region that is contagious. Our economic investments have built new buildings and provided new job opportunities for residents of the Finger Lakes region. Most importantly, the Finger Lakes Forward strategy has brought back hope. I thank ON Semiconductor for their investment and continuing to believe in the Rochester community.”

The site celebrated the grand opening of the ON Semiconductor Assembly and Test facility with a ribbon-cutting, Wednesday May 9, 2018 at 11 a.m. WHAM-TV news anchor Ginny Ryan presided as the master of ceremonies for the event. Special guests included: Lt Governor Kathy Hochul, Howard Zemsky, president and CEO of Empire State Development, Robert Duffy, president and CEO of the Rochester Chamber of Commerce, Rochester City Mayor Lovely Warren, Vincent Esposito, Regional Director – Finger Lakes – Rochester Region Empire State Development and Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo.

ON Semiconductor is focused on energy efficient innovations in an effort to reduce global energy use. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of over 80,000 energy efficient power management, analog, sensors, logic, timing, connectivity, discrete, SoC and custom devices utilized in, computing, consumer, industrial, medical and military/aerospace applications. The company operates a network of manufacturing facilities, sales offices and design centers which are located in key markets throughout North America, Europe and in the Asia Pacific region.