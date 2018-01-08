One-dimensional material packs a powerful punch for next generation electronics

Engineers at the University of California, Riverside, have demonstrated prototype devices made of an exotic material that can conduct a current density 50 times greater than conventional copper interconnect technology.

Current density is the amount of electrical current per cross-sectional area at a given point. As transistors in integrated circuits become smaller and smaller, they need higher and higher current densities to perform at the desired level. Most conventional electrical conductors, such as copper, tend to break due to overheating or other factors at high current densities, presenting a barrier to creating increasingly small components.

Microscopy image of an electronic device made with 1D ZrTe3 nanoribbons. The nanoribbon channel is indicated in green color. The metal contacts are shown in yellow color. Note than owing to the nanometer scale thickness the yellow metal contacts appear to be under the green channel while in reality they are on top. Credit: Balandin lab, UC Riverside

Microscopy image of an electronic device made with 1D ZrTe3 nanoribbons. The nanoribbon channel is indicated in green color. The metal contacts are shown in yellow color. Note than owing to the nanometer scale thickness the yellow metal contacts appear to be under the green channel while in reality they are on top. Credit: Balandin lab, UC Riverside

The electronics industry needs alternatives to silicon and copper that can sustain extremely high current densities at sizes of just a few nanometers.

The advent of graphene resulted in a massive, worldwide effort directed at investigation of other two-dimensional, or 2D, layered materials that would meet the need for nanoscale electronic components that can sustain a high current density. While 2D materials consist of a single layer of atoms, 1D materials consist of individual chains of atoms weakly bound to one another, but their potential for electronics has not been as widely studied.

One can think of 2D materials as thin slices of bread while 1D materials are like spaghetti. Compared to 1D materials, 2D materials seem huge.

A group of researchers led by Alexander A. Balandin, a distinguished professor of electrical and computer engineering in the Marlan and Rosemary Bourns College of Engineering at UC Riverside, discovered that zirconium tritelluride, or ZrTe3, nanoribbons have an exceptionally high current density that far exceeds that of any conventional metals like copper.

The new strategy undertaken by the UC Riverside team pushes research from two-dimensional to one-dimensional materials­­– an important advance for the future generation of electronics.

“Conventional metals are polycrystalline. They have grain boundaries and surface roughness, which scatter electrons,” Balandin said. “Quasi-one-dimensional materials such as ZrTe3consist of single-crystal atomic chains in one direction. They do not have grain boundaries and often have atomically smooth surfaces after exfoliation. We attributed the exceptionally high current density in ZrTe3 to the single-crystal nature of quasi-1D materials.”

In principle, such quasi-1D materials could be grown directly into nanowires with a cross-section that corresponds to an individual atomic thread, or chain. In the present study the level of the current sustained by the ZrTe3 quantum wires was higher than reported for any metals or other 1D materials. It almost reaches the current density in carbon nanotubes and graphene.

Electronic devices depend on special wiring to carry information between different parts of a circuit or system. As developers miniaturize devices, their internal parts also must become smaller, and the interconnects that carry information between parts must become smallest of all. Depending on how they are configured, the ZrTe3 nanoribbons could be made into either nanometer-scale local interconnects or device channels for components of the tiniest devices.

The UC Riverside group’s experiments were conducted with nanoribbons that had been sliced from a pre-made sheet of material. Industrial applications need to grow nanoribbon directly on the wafer. This manufacturing process is already under development, and Balandin believes 1D nanomaterials hold possibilities for applications in future electronics.

“The most exciting thing about the quasi-1D materials is that they can be truly synthesized into the channels or interconnects with the ultimately small cross-section of one atomic thread– approximately one nanometer by one nanometer,” Balandin said.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

TI expands lead among top analog suppliers in 2017
Global semiconductor sales up 20% year-to-year in Q1
Annual Washington forum brings top industry priorities to policymakers
TSMC continues to dominate the worldwide foundry market
Worldwide semiconductor revenue grew 21.6% in 2017 as Samsung takes over No. 1 position
SEMI reports 2017 global semiconductor materials sales of $46.9B
Demand for higher resolution oxide panels expected to grow 30% in 2018

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Soraa founder wins Nobel Prize in physics
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology

RECENT ARTICLES

ALLVIA adds capabilities for through-quartz vias
One-dimensional material packs a powerful punch for next generation electronics
EV Group begins construction of new Manufacturing III building
TowerJazz announces release of advanced 300mm 65nm BCD power management platform
TI expands lead among top analog suppliers in 2017

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

One-dimensional material packs a powerful punch for next generation electronics
EV Group begins construction of new Manufacturing III building
TowerJazz announces release of advanced 300mm 65nm BCD power management platform
TI expands lead among top analog suppliers in 2017

PACKAGING ARTICLES

ALLVIA adds capabilities for through-quartz vias
EV Group begins construction of new Manufacturing III building
TowerJazz announces release of advanced 300mm 65nm BCD power management platform
Mentor enhances tool portfolio for TSMC 5nm FinFET and 7nm FinFET Plus processes and wafer-on-wafer stacking technology

MEMS ARTICLES

EV Group begins construction of new Manufacturing III building
STMicroelectronics and Jorjin introduce ultra-low-power Sigfox IoT modules with dual RF connectivity
Global expansion at more subdued pace
MicroDevices expands fabrication capability with high rate etcher

LEDS ARTICLES

Global expansion at more subdued pace
Building crystals on a very hot surface
Pixelligent Technologies closes $7.6M round of investments
Toyoda Gosei achieves state-of-the-art high current operation with vertical GaN power semiconductor

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Global expansion at more subdued pace
Shipment area of AMOLED panel expected to more than quadruple by 2024
Demand for higher resolution oxide panels expected to grow 30% in 2018
Flexible TVs and high performance wearable smart tech one step closer

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

Leak check semiconductor process chambers quickly and reliably
02/08/2018INFICON,a manufacturer of leak test equipment, introduced the UL3000 Fab leak detector for semiconductor manufacturing maintenance teams t...
Radiant Vision Systems announces new automated visual inspection system
11/06/2017Radiant Vision Systems, a provider of high-resolution imaging solutions for automated visual analysis of devices and surfaces, an...
SEMI-GAS Xturion Blixer enables on-site blending of forming gas mixtures
10/03/2017The Blixer provides a cost-effective alternative to purchasing expensive pre-mixed gas cylinders by enabling operators to blend ...