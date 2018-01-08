ORS acquires Silicon Cert Laboratories

ORS Labs, Inc., the parent company of Oneida Research Services, Inc. (ORS), announces the acquisition of Silicon Cert Laboratories in Reading, Pennsylvania. Silicon Cert Laboratories is an internationally recognized leader in environmental and mechanical testing and qualification of products and components for the telecommunications, defense, automotive, aerospace and medical-device industries. Silicon Cert Laboratories testing services include mechanical shock, vibration, drop testing and environmental exposure such as temperature and humidity cycling to evaluate the impact of changing environmental conditions on products.

“The acquisition of Silicon Cert Laboratories substantially increases the level of expertise and technology that ORS can offer when evaluating and qualifying products and components for mission-critical applications in the industries we serve,” said Daniel Rossiter, Senior Vice President of Oneida Research Services, Inc. “We are thrilled to be working together and look forward to many years of growth.”

John Schmoyer, Client Services Manager at Silicon Cert stated “Oneida and Silicon Cert have had a friendly cooperative relationship for over twelve (12) years. This is a win-win relationship for both Silicon Cert Laboratories and Oneida Research.”

About Silicon Cert Laboratories: Based in Reading, PA, Silicon Cert Laboratories was founded in 1998 by a group of former Bell Labs, AT&T Microelectronics and Lucent Technologies engineers with an extensive background in integrated circuit and optoelectronic component design, manufacturing and testing. The company achieved ISO certification in 2000 and is currently certified to ISO 9001:2008 through DNV-GL. In 2007, the Defense Logistics Agency in Columbus, Ohio approved Silicon Cert for multiple MIL-STD- 883 test methods. In 2009, the company was accredited by A2LA to ISO/IEC 17025:2005 to perform a wide variety of reliability tests. https://www.siliconcert.com

About ORS: Oneida Research Services, Inc. has testing facilities in Whitesboro, New York and Denver, Colorado. Both locations are accredited to ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D and approved by the Defense Logistics Agency in Columbus, Ohio for several test methods per Mil Std. 883 and Mil Std. 750. Throughout its 40 years, ORS has established strong working relationships with experts in the field of applied analytical chemistry, gas analysis, destructive physical analysis, hermeticity testing and organic mass spectrometry. ORS also has an affiliate in Sophia Antipolis, France. https://www.orslabs.com