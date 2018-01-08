Presto Engineering joins GLOBALFOUNDRIES Ecosystem as ASIC Partner

Presto Engineering Inc. today announced that it has joined GLOBALSOLUTIONS, GF’s ecosystem of partners that provides services from conception to production. As an ecosystem partner, Presto will provide its post-silicon engineering and production turnkey solutions based upon GF’s technologies and services for customers across the globe.

The partnership will focus on specialized testing and packaging, leveraging Presto’s extensive mixed signal, radio frequency (RF) and analog test expertise to deliver system-level differentiation in semiconductors for GF’s advanced process technologies. Presto’s services — including package development, test solutions implementation and production, qualification and supply chain management — allow customers to reduce development time and risks through customizing industry-standard capabilities, choosing from a number of design platforms at GF. For higher-volume applications, customers can work with Presto to develop and source fully custom system-on-chips (SoCs).

“We are very pleased to join GLOBALSOLUTIONS Ecosystem as a Worldwide ASIC Partner,” said Michel Villemain, CEO of Presto Engineering. “Together, we will provide an innovative, design-to-production implementation that will help customers deliver customized silicon solutions that satisfy increasing market needs for high performance and low power technologies. We believe that GF customers will benefit from our expertise in the test and development of solutions for IoT, analog, mixed signal, RF and secured applications.”

“Presto is a recognized expert in the industrialisation of ASIC solutions throughout the world,” said Jai Durgam, vice president of design enablement at GF. “Together, our customers will benefit from the combination of Presto’s test expertise and in-house resources and our proven silicon process technologies to enable a new level of user experience for next-generation chip designs for Internet of Things (IoT) and automotive applications.”

Martin Kingdon, Presto’s VP of Sales, added, “We are able to provide significant added value to our customers, not only through handling the technical support and sourcing of the wafers, but also by providing an end-to-end solution including testing, packaging and through to the logistics of warehousing and shipping the final parts. There are so many stages in the complex semiconductor supply chain that it is easy for a newcomer to miss vital steps, which can delay a product timeline and add to the costs. Our experience of doing this whole process so many times means that we know exactly how do the whole process efficiently and cost effectively.”

Launched more than five years, GF’s GLOBALSOLUTIONS provides chip designers with experienced design enablement and turnkey services from chip design, methodology, test and packaging that enable customers to bring today’s complex integrated circuits to market. The ecosystem combines the company’s internal resources with a broad spectrum of partners to efficiently enable the fastest time-to-volume for foundry customers.