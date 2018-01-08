Silicon Microstructures launches ultra-low differential pressure sensor with extraordinary long term stability

SMI (Silicon Microstructures, Inc.) introduces the SM933X Series of ultra low MEMS pressure sensor systems. The fully temperature compensated and pressure calibrated sensor with pressure ranges as low as 125 Pa (0.50 inH 2 O) enables precise pressure sensing in HVAC, industrial and medical applications. Industry leading output accuracy (1% FS) and long term stability is achieved by combining SMI’s proprietary MEMS pressure transducer with a state-of-the-art signal-conditioning IC in one package.

The differential pressure sensor system is available in two configurations: SM9333, with a pressure range of +/- 125 Pa (0.50 inH 2 O), and SM9336, with a pressure range of +/- 250 Pa (1 inH 2 O). The total accuracy after board mount and system level Autozero is less than 1%FS over the full compensated temperature range of -20 to 85ºC. The 16 bit resolution provides the ability to resolve signals as small as 0.0038 Pa. The excellent warm-up behavior and long term stability further assures its expected performance over the life of the part.

The system supply ranges from 3.0 to 5.5V and it is well suited for low power applications with its low current consumption and available sleep mode. The ASIC architecture and higher order noise filtering provides low noise and extremely low EMI susceptibility.

The small SO16 package with dual vertical port allows for easy system integration and pressure connection, while the MEMS sensor itself is robust with high burst pressure and virtually no mounting or vibration sensitivity.

Key applications: HVAC, CPAP and pressure transmitters

The SM933X is the best solution for flow sensing applications, delivering high performance regardless of the tubing length and is not affected by particles in the airflow. It is versatilely applicable as an HVAC sensor, to determine the air flow in variable air volume (VAV) systems and detection of filter cleanliness in eg. air handling units (AHU).

In the medical market ultra low pressure sensors are used for CPAP flow sensing. The integration and use in CPAP devices is eased by the insensitivity of the sensor to the mounting orientation, its high resolution and low noise performance. Furthermore the SM933X improves pressure measurement in industrial applications, replacing costly, bulky equipment consisting of several components with one single sensor system in a small outline package and inherent long term stability. Key applications include pressure transmitters and pressure switches.