Silvaco announces relocation of headquarters within Santa Clara

Silvaco, an EDA and IP provider of software tools, announced today that it has moved into new corporate headquarters at 2811 Mission College Boulevard on the sixth floor of one of the towers of the Mission Corporate Center in the heart of Silicon Valley in Santa Clara.

After 34 years, Silvaco moved from its company-owned Patrick Henry campus, where it occupied 5 buildings to a state of the art facility with workspace for all employees under one roof.

“This is an exciting time for Silvaco and marks a huge milestone for the company, aligned with our progress in our leadership for Advanced Nodes, Power and Display. The new layout allows for a modern-style collaborative working environment to help accelerate our pace of innovation,” said Dave Dutton, CEO of Silvaco. “I am confident that this move will allow us to accommodate our future growths plans.

Silvaco, Inc. is a leading EDA and IP provider of software tools used for process and device development and for analog/mixed-signal, power IC, and memory design. Silvaco delivers a full TDAD-to-sign-off flow for vertical markets including displays, power electronics, optical devices, radiation and soft error reliability, and advanced CMOS process and IP development