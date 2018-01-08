TowerJazz and Newsight Imaging announce advanced CMOS image sensor chips for LiDAR

TowerJazz, the global specialty foundry leader, and Newsight Imaging, today announced production of Newsight’s advanced CMOS image sensor (CIS) chips and camera modules, customized for very high volume LiDAR and machine vision markets, combining sensors, digital algorithms and pixel array on the same chip. Newsight’s CIS chips are used in ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) and autonomous vehicles as well as in drones and robotics.

LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging), a detection system which works on the principle of radar, but uses light from a laser, is considered a must have for autonomous driving due to its high resolution at long distances, and market growth is expected to be exponential once L4/L5 autonomous vehicles become mainstream. IHS estimates the automotive LiDAR semiconductor market will reach $1.8 billion by 2026, with 37% CAGR (2018-2026). By utilizing TowerJazz’s advanced 180nm technology, featuring a wide range of customizable pixel architectures and technologies, Newsight is well-positioned to address the vast opportunities in the automotive market as well as in the security, defense, medical, industrial, and consumer markets.

Newsight’s innovative image sensor chips are ideal for high volume, competitive applications requiring cost effectiveness, low power consumption, high performance, and analog and digital integration. The NSI3000 sensor family, currently in mass production at TowerJazz’s Migdal Haemek, Israel facility, offers extremely high sensitivity pixels, enabling the replacement of expensive CCD (charge-coupled device) sensors in many applications and is designed for programmable high frame rate speeds, allowing better analysis and reaction to events.

In addition, Newsight’s innovative NSI5000, currently in development with TowerJazz at its fab in Israel, is an integrated LiDAR solution for long-range applications and includes a top DSP (digital signal processor) controller which enables complex calculations for depth and machine vision. NSI5000 is used in cutting-edge 3D pulsed based LiDARs for automotive applications and is based on Newsight’s eTOF (enhanced time-of-flight), which bridges the gap between short-distance iTOF (indirect time-of-flight) and the long distance automotive requirement, by extending the dynamic range while retaining high accuracy.

“We chose TowerJazz for its advanced pixel technology, specially customized for our CMOS image sensor chips addressing very high volume markets. Together with our technology, we were able to demonstrate a 4X better sensitivity to our customers. TowerJazz’s CIS offering is proven in the industry and we are pleased to manufacture locally in Israel with a leader in the global analog foundry space,” said Eli Assoolin, Chief Executive Officer, Newsight Imaging.

“With our high-end pixel offering, tailored to specific product and application needs, we are able to provide advanced technology used for high dynamic range CMOS sensors and solutions for the growing LiDAR and automotive markets. We are very happy to work closely with Newsight Imaging to provide market leading solutions and achieve quick time to market. They have shown to be an extremely fast-moving customer and we have a lot of confidence in their success,” said Dr. Avi Strum, TowerJazz Sr. Vice President and GM, CMOS Image Sensor Business Unit.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Integration with global ecosystem key to growth of China's semiconductor industry
CMOS image sensor sales stay on record-breaking pace
TI expands lead among top analog suppliers in 2017
Global semiconductor sales up 20% year-to-year in Q1
Annual Washington forum brings top industry priorities to policymakers
TSMC continues to dominate the worldwide foundry market
Worldwide semiconductor revenue grew 21.6% in 2017 as Samsung takes over No. 1 position

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Soraa founder wins Nobel Prize in physics
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology

RECENT ARTICLES

ORS acquires Silicon Cert Laboratories
Integration with global ecosystem key to growth of China's semiconductor industry
ON Semiconductor Rochester assembly and test facility expands manufacturing operation
SILTECTRA adds new patents to global IP portfolio
Lab-on-a-chip device mimics eye damage due to intense light

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

ORS acquires Silicon Cert Laboratories
Integration with global ecosystem key to growth of China's semiconductor industry
ON Semiconductor Rochester assembly and test facility expands manufacturing operation
SILTECTRA adds new patents to global IP portfolio

PACKAGING ARTICLES

TowerJazz and Newsight Imaging announce advanced CMOS image sensor chips for LiDAR
Silvaco announces relocation of headquarters within Santa Clara
Cohu to acquire Xcerra
UnitySC opens new Asia entity to support advanced packaging and power device markets

MEMS ARTICLES

ON Semiconductor Rochester assembly and test facility expands manufacturing operation
Lab-on-a-chip device mimics eye damage due to intense light
Silicon Microstructures launches ultra-low differential pressure sensor with extraordinary long term stability
Cohu to acquire Xcerra

LEDS ARTICLES

Osram strengthens portfolio for security applications via acquisition
Global expansion at more subdued pace
Building crystals on a very hot surface
Pixelligent Technologies closes $7.6M round of investments

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Tech bends light more efficiently, offers wider angles for light input
Global expansion at more subdued pace
Shipment area of AMOLED panel expected to more than quadruple by 2024
Demand for higher resolution oxide panels expected to grow 30% in 2018

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

Leak check semiconductor process chambers quickly and reliably
02/08/2018INFICON,a manufacturer of leak test equipment, introduced the UL3000 Fab leak detector for semiconductor manufacturing maintenance teams t...
Radiant Vision Systems announces new automated visual inspection system
11/06/2017Radiant Vision Systems, a provider of high-resolution imaging solutions for automated visual analysis of devices and surfaces, an...
SEMI-GAS Xturion Blixer enables on-site blending of forming gas mixtures
10/03/2017The Blixer provides a cost-effective alternative to purchasing expensive pre-mixed gas cylinders by enabling operators to blend ...