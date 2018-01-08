TowerJazz announces release of advanced 300mm 65nm BCD power management platform

TowerJazz today announced the release of its 300mm 65nm BCD (Bipolar-CMOS-DMOS) process, the most advanced power management platform for up to 16V operation and 24V maximum voltage. This technology is manufactured in TowerJazz’s Uozu, Japan facility, with best-in-class quality and cycle time, and is based on the Company’s 300mm 65nm automotive qualified flows.

This platform provides significant material competitive advantages for any type of power management chip up to 16V regardless of application, including a wide variety of products such as: PMICs, load switches, DC-DC converters, LED drivers, motor drivers, battery management, analog and digital controllers, and more. IHS Markit Power IC Analyst, Kevin Anderson forecasts a $9.4 billion available market, which this technology addresses, in 2018 with continual growth.

TowerJazz’s 65nm BCD process is leading this low voltage market segment with the highest power efficiency, very small die size, best digital integration capability; and superior cost effectiveness through both the smallest aerial footprint and the lowest mask count.

The process includes four leading edge power LDMOS transistors: 5V, 7V, 12V and 16V operation, each with the best available Rdson and Qgd parameters. In addition to the new aforementioned cost and figure of merit benchmarks, multiple chips can be integrated to a single monolithic IC solution replacing a multiple chip module for an improved system cost structure and system performance.

TowerJazz’s power transistors are fully isolated to withstand high currents, all with an ultra-low Rdson, e.g. less than 1mΩ*mm² for the 5V LDMOS. For products which operate at the megahertz (MHz) switching frequencies, the 65nm BCD power transistors benefit from a very low Qgd down to 2.6mΩ*nC. In addition, very low metal resistance is achieved using a single or dual 3.3um top thick copper. The 65nm BCD also offers aggressive 113Kgate/mm² 5V digital density and an 800Kgate/mm² 1.2V digital library.

“This new 65nm BCD platform establishes TowerJazz as a technology leader in the related growing markets for up to 16V power applications,” said Shimon Greenberg, Vice President and General Manager of Power Management & Mixed-Signal/CMOS Business Unit, TowerJazz. “Best addressing the vast low voltage power management market segment, we are experiencing very high interest from early adopter customers and plan a mass production ramp by the fourth quarter of 2018.”

TowerJazz will be exhibiting at ISPSD, the 30th IEEE International Symposium on Power Semiconductor Devices and ICs on May 13-17, 2018 in Chicago, USA.