UnitySC opens new Asia entity to support advanced packaging and power device markets

UnitySC, a developer of advanced inspection and metrology solutions, today announced the opening of its Asia subsidiary, Unity Semiconductor Limited Company (UnitySC Asia). The entity was established to deliver enhanced customer support for UnitySC’s growing installed base of inspection and metrology tools throughout the region. UnitySC Asia is headquartered at Tai-Yuan Hi-Tech Industrial Park, Jubei City, Hsinchu, Taiwan, and has field offices in Singapore, Korea, and Shanghai, as well as a presence in Japan.

“Asia is experiencing very strong growth in the semiconductor industry,” said Kamel Ait-Mahiout, CEO, UnitySC. “We’re seeing customers ramp up new advanced packaging technologies in their factories to meet the demands of multiple market drivers. It is evident that being local is quickly becoming a requirement, so that we can provide application development along with our existing customer support capabilities. UnitySC Asia is a key piece of our growth strategy, following the recent acquisition of HSEB GmbH, which broadened our process control portfolio.”

Seventy percent of UnitySC’s global customer installed base is located in Asia. The region’s rapid growth is driven by expanding markets: wireless and connectivity, as well as automotive, which includes electric vehicles and autonomous driving. These trends are fueling increased demand for advanced packaging, power devices and sensors.

“While UnitySC has long maintained a customer service presence in Asia, growth in the region calls for a local sales force as well as experienced application engineers who can respond to complex process questions quickly,” said Patrick Desjardins, general manager, UnitySC Asia. “Moreover, as our installed base of tools grows in the region, we will be able to provide the high-quality support our customers have come to expect directly from our local offices.”

UnitySC is growing in the Asia Pacific region and is staffed to support all areas of service. The local team includes engineers, experienced application engineers and customer service personnel, and also offers on-site customer support and assistance.

 

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

CMOS image sensor sales stay on record-breaking pace
TI expands lead among top analog suppliers in 2017
Global semiconductor sales up 20% year-to-year in Q1
Annual Washington forum brings top industry priorities to policymakers
TSMC continues to dominate the worldwide foundry market
Worldwide semiconductor revenue grew 21.6% in 2017 as Samsung takes over No. 1 position
SEMI reports 2017 global semiconductor materials sales of $46.9B

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Soraa founder wins Nobel Prize in physics
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology

LIVE NEWS FEED

RECENT ARTICLES

Cohu to acquire Xcerra
Tech bends light more efficiently, offers wider angles for light input
UnitySC opens new Asia entity to support advanced packaging and power device markets
CMOS image sensor sales stay on record-breaking pace
Expecting the unexpected: 5 takeaways from FLEX Japan and MEMS & Sensors Forum Japan 2018

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

UnitySC opens new Asia entity to support advanced packaging and power device markets
CMOS image sensor sales stay on record-breaking pace
RF power semiconductors near $1.5B for 2017 with GaN driving the way
Analog Devices names four Fellows for outstanding technical achievement and leadership

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Cohu to acquire Xcerra
UnitySC opens new Asia entity to support advanced packaging and power device markets
CMOS image sensor sales stay on record-breaking pace
Semtech announces acquisition of IC Interconnect

MEMS ARTICLES

Cohu to acquire Xcerra
Expecting the unexpected: 5 takeaways from FLEX Japan and MEMS & Sensors Forum Japan 2018
RF power semiconductors near $1.5B for 2017 with GaN driving the way
Analog Devices names four Fellows for outstanding technical achievement and leadership

LEDS ARTICLES

Osram strengthens portfolio for security applications via acquisition
Global expansion at more subdued pace
Building crystals on a very hot surface
Pixelligent Technologies closes $7.6M round of investments

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Tech bends light more efficiently, offers wider angles for light input
Global expansion at more subdued pace
Shipment area of AMOLED panel expected to more than quadruple by 2024
Demand for higher resolution oxide panels expected to grow 30% in 2018

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

Leak check semiconductor process chambers quickly and reliably
02/08/2018INFICON,a manufacturer of leak test equipment, introduced the UL3000 Fab leak detector for semiconductor manufacturing maintenance teams t...
Radiant Vision Systems announces new automated visual inspection system
11/06/2017Radiant Vision Systems, a provider of high-resolution imaging solutions for automated visual analysis of devices and surfaces, an...
SEMI-GAS Xturion Blixer enables on-site blending of forming gas mixtures
10/03/2017The Blixer provides a cost-effective alternative to purchasing expensive pre-mixed gas cylinders by enabling operators to blend ...