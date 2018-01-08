UnitySC opens new Asia entity to support advanced packaging and power device markets

UnitySC, a developer of advanced inspection and metrology solutions, today announced the opening of its Asia subsidiary, Unity Semiconductor Limited Company (UnitySC Asia). The entity was established to deliver enhanced customer support for UnitySC’s growing installed base of inspection and metrology tools throughout the region. UnitySC Asia is headquartered at Tai-Yuan Hi-Tech Industrial Park, Jubei City, Hsinchu, Taiwan, and has field offices in Singapore, Korea, and Shanghai, as well as a presence in Japan.

“Asia is experiencing very strong growth in the semiconductor industry,” said Kamel Ait-Mahiout, CEO, UnitySC. “We’re seeing customers ramp up new advanced packaging technologies in their factories to meet the demands of multiple market drivers. It is evident that being local is quickly becoming a requirement, so that we can provide application development along with our existing customer support capabilities. UnitySC Asia is a key piece of our growth strategy, following the recent acquisition of HSEB GmbH, which broadened our process control portfolio.”

Seventy percent of UnitySC’s global customer installed base is located in Asia. The region’s rapid growth is driven by expanding markets: wireless and connectivity, as well as automotive, which includes electric vehicles and autonomous driving. These trends are fueling increased demand for advanced packaging, power devices and sensors.

“While UnitySC has long maintained a customer service presence in Asia, growth in the region calls for a local sales force as well as experienced application engineers who can respond to complex process questions quickly,” said Patrick Desjardins, general manager, UnitySC Asia. “Moreover, as our installed base of tools grows in the region, we will be able to provide the high-quality support our customers have come to expect directly from our local offices.”

UnitySC is growing in the Asia Pacific region and is staffed to support all areas of service. The local team includes engineers, experienced application engineers and customer service personnel, and also offers on-site customer support and assistance.