A nanotech sensor that turns molecular fingerprints into bar codes

Infrared spectroscopy is the benchmark method for detecting and analyzing organic compounds. But it requires complicated procedures and large, expensive instruments, making device miniaturization challenging and hindering its use for some industrial and medical applications and for data collection out in the field, such as for measuring pollutant concentrations. Furthermore, it is fundamentally limited by low sensitivities and therefore requires large sample amounts.

However, scientists at EPFL’s School of Engineering and at Australian National University (ANU) have developed a compact and sensitive nanophotonic system that can identify a molecule’s absorption characteristics without using conventional spectrometry.

The authors show a pixelated sensor metasurface for molecular spectroscopy. It consists of metapixels designed to concentrate light into nanometer-sized volumes in order to amplify and detect the absorption fingerprint of analyte molecules at specific resonance wavelengths. Simultaneous imaging-based read-out of all metapixels provides a spatial map of the molecular absorption fingerprint sampled at the individual resonance wavelengths. This pixelated absorption map can be seen as a two-dimensional barcode of the molecular fingerprint, which encodes the characteristic absorption bands as distinct features of the resulting image. Credit: EPFL

Their system consists of an engineered surface covered with hundreds of tiny sensors called metapixels, which can generate a distinct bar code for every molecule that the surface comes into contact with. These bar codes can be massively analyzed and classified using advanced pattern recognition and sorting technology such as artificial neural networks. This research – which sits at the crossroads of physics, nanotechnology and big data – has been published in Science.

Translating molecules into bar codes

The chemical bonds in organic molecules each have a specific orientation and vibrational mode. That means every molecule has a set of characteristic energy levels, which are commonly located in the mid-infrared range – corresponding to wavelengths of around 4 to 10 microns. Therefore, each type of molecule absorbs light at different frequencies, giving each one a unique “signature.” Infrared spectroscopy detects whether a given molecule is present in a sample by seeing if the sample absorbs light rays at the molecule’s signature frequencies. However, such analyses require lab instruments with a hefty size and price tag.

The pioneering system developed by the EPFL scientists is both highly sensitive and capable of being miniaturized; it uses nanostructures that can trap light on the nanoscale and thereby provide very high detection levels for samples on the surface. “The molecules we want to detect are nanometric in scale, so bridging this size gap is an essential step,” says Hatice Altug, head of EPFL’s BioNanoPhotonic Systems Laboratory and a coauthor of the study.

The system’s nanostructures are grouped into what are called metapixels so that each one resonates at a different frequency. When a molecule comes into contact with the surface, the way the molecule absorbs light changes the behavior of all the metapixels it touches.

“Importantly, the metapixels are arranged in such a way that different vibrational frequencies are mapped to different areas on the surface,” says Andreas Tittl, lead author of the study.

This creates a pixelated map of light absorption that can be translated into a molecular bar code – all without using a spectrometer.

The scientists have already used their system to detect polymers, pesticides and organic compounds. What’s more, their system is compatible with CMOS technology.

“Thanks to our sensors’ unique optical properties, we can generate bar codes even with broadband light sources and detectors,” says Aleksandrs Leitis, a coauthor of the study.

There are a number of potential applications for this new system. “For instance, it could be used to make portable medical testing devices that generate bar codes for each of the biomarkers found in a blood sample,” says Dragomir Neshev, another coauthor of the study.

Artificial intelligence could be used in conjunction with this new technology to create and process a whole library of molecular bar codes for compounds ranging from protein and DNA to pesticides and polymers. That would give researchers a new tool for quickly and accurately spotting miniscule amounts of compounds present in complex samples.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

EDITOR'S PICKS

Sales increase 20% year-to-year in April; double-digit annual growth projected for 2018
Led by Texas Instruments, the industrial semiconductor market grew nearly 12% in 2017
Applied Materials breakthrough accelerates chip performance in the big data and AI era
Automotive IC market on pace for third consecutive record growth year
OLEDs become brighter and more durable
EUV lithography: Extending the patterning roadmap to 3nm
Next generation dopant gas delivery system for ion implant applications

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Soraa founder wins Nobel Prize in physics
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology

LIVE NEWS FEED

RECENT ARTICLES

Winbond extends performance of Serial NAND Flash memory with 1Gbit device with maximum data-transfer rate of 83MB/s
Cree announces CFO transition plan
A nanotech sensor that turns molecular fingerprints into bar codes
WIN Semiconductors releases 0.45µm GaN power process for 5G applications
Entegris announces agreement to acquire SAES Pure Gas business

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

WIN Semiconductors releases 0.45µm GaN power process for 5G applications
Leading the world beyond Moore's Law to the AI era, six cognitive experts to keynote at SEMICON West
Sales increase 20% year-to-year in April; double-digit annual growth projected for 2018
Led by Texas Instruments, the industrial semiconductor market grew nearly 12% in 2017

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Winbond extends performance of Serial NAND Flash memory with 1Gbit device with maximum data-transfer rate of 83MB/s
Sales increase 20% year-to-year in April; double-digit annual growth projected for 2018
Single molecular insulator pushes boundaries of current state of the art
ROHM and GaN Systems join forces for GaN power semiconductors

MEMS ARTICLES

A nanotech sensor that turns molecular fingerprints into bar codes
imec demonstrates compact low-power 140GHz CMOS radar with on-chip antennas
NVIDIA, Taiwan's MOST unveil collaboration to supercharge AI efforts
Flexible organic electronics mimic biological mechanosensory nerves

LEDS ARTICLES

Cree announces CFO transition plan
Led by Texas Instruments, the industrial semiconductor market grew nearly 12% in 2017
ON Semiconductor announces SiC diodes for demanding automotive applications
MIT researchers devise new way to make light interact with matter

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Transparent, conductive films promising for developing flexible screens
Gartner reports worldwide sales of smartphones returned to growth in first quarter of 2018
Smartphone display with notch design estimated to cost about 20% more
OLEDs become brighter and more durable

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

Leak check semiconductor process chambers quickly and reliably
02/08/2018INFICON,a manufacturer of leak test equipment, introduced the UL3000 Fab leak detector for semiconductor manufacturing maintenance teams t...
Radiant Vision Systems announces new automated visual inspection system
11/06/2017Radiant Vision Systems, a provider of high-resolution imaging solutions for automated visual analysis of devices and surfaces, an...
SEMI-GAS Xturion Blixer enables on-site blending of forming gas mixtures
10/03/2017The Blixer provides a cost-effective alternative to purchasing expensive pre-mixed gas cylinders by enabling operators to blend ...