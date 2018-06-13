Aledia selects Veeco Propel GaN MOCVD platform for large wafer 3D LED production

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) today announced that Aledia, a developer and manufacturer of next-generation 3D LEDs for display applications based on its gallium-nitride-nanowires-on-silicon platform, has selected Veeco’s Propel® GaN MOCVD system to support advanced research and development. Aledia noted the tool’s large process window, single-wafer reactor technology and defect stability as key factors in its decision to adopt the Propel system.

“We believe that the opportunity for our breakthrough nanowire-LED display technology on large-area silicon is very large, and we need the best and most scalable technology available to support our continued R&D around 3D display applications—we believe Veeco is best positioned,” stated Giorgio Anania, CEO, chairman and co-founder of Aledia. “Veeco’s cutting-edge Propel system delivers unsurpassed results, and very good homogeneity throughout the entire wafer, making it the best choice and one we know will help us continue to push the limits of innovation.”

Designed for leading-edge GaN applications like power, RF, laser diodes and advanced LEDs, the Propel system’s single-wafer reactor platform enables the processing of six- and eight-inch wafers or two- to four-inch wafers in a mini-batch mode. In addition to Veeco’s proprietary TurboDisc technology, the system also includes Veeco’s IsoFlange™ and SymmHeat™ technologies, which provide homogeneous laminar flow and uniform temperature profile across the entire wafer.

“On the heels of the company’s previous adoption of Veeco’s K465i™ MOCVD system, Aledia’s decision to turn to Veeco once again to support future generations of nanowire-LED technologies for mobile displays is a testament to our shared commitment to excellence,” noted Peo Hansson, Ph.D., senior vice president and general manager of MOCVD at Veeco. “We look forward to our continued partnership and to support Aledia as it continues to innovate new discoveries in the LED space.”

Innovators in display technology are focusing on the next big technological shifts such as micro-LED and 3D LED. Industry analysts predict a scenario where the market for advanced LED displays could potentially reach 330 million units by 2025. This optimism is fueled by the promise of sub-100 micrometer LEDs, which is considered the critical enabler to achieving the ultimate display.