Aledia selects Veeco Propel GaN MOCVD platform for large wafer 3D LED production

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) today announced that Aledia, a developer and manufacturer of next-generation 3D LEDs for display applications based on its gallium-nitride-nanowires-on-silicon platform, has selected Veeco’s Propel® GaN MOCVD system to support advanced research and development. Aledia noted the tool’s large process window, single-wafer reactor technology and defect stability as key factors in its decision to adopt the Propel system.

“We believe that the opportunity for our breakthrough nanowire-LED display technology on large-area silicon is very large, and we need the best and most scalable technology available to support our continued R&D around 3D display applications—we believe Veeco is best positioned,” stated Giorgio Anania, CEO, chairman and co-founder of Aledia. “Veeco’s cutting-edge Propel system delivers unsurpassed results, and very good homogeneity throughout the entire wafer, making it the best choice and one we know will help us continue to push the limits of innovation.”

Designed for leading-edge GaN applications like power, RF, laser diodes and advanced LEDs, the Propel system’s single-wafer reactor platform enables the processing of six- and eight-inch wafers or two- to four-inch wafers in a mini-batch mode. In addition to Veeco’s proprietary TurboDisc technology, the system also includes Veeco’s IsoFlange™ and SymmHeat™ technologies, which provide homogeneous laminar flow and uniform temperature profile across the entire wafer.

“On the heels of the company’s previous adoption of Veeco’s K465i™ MOCVD system, Aledia’s decision to turn to Veeco once again to support future generations of nanowire-LED technologies for mobile displays is a testament to our shared commitment to excellence,” noted Peo Hansson, Ph.D., senior vice president and general manager of MOCVD at Veeco. “We look forward to our continued partnership and to support Aledia as it continues to innovate new discoveries in the LED space.”

Innovators in display technology are focusing on the next big technological shifts such as micro-LED and 3D LED. Industry analysts predict a scenario where the market for advanced LED displays could potentially reach 330 million units by 2025. This optimism is fueled by the promise of sub-100 micrometer LEDs, which is considered the critical enabler to achieving the ultimate display.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

EDITOR'S PICKS

Semiconductor equipment record spending streak to continue through 2019
Sales increase 20% year-to-year in April; double-digit annual growth projected for 2018
Led by Texas Instruments, the industrial semiconductor market grew nearly 12% in 2017
Applied Materials breakthrough accelerates chip performance in the big data and AI era
Automotive IC market on pace for third consecutive record growth year
OLEDs become brighter and more durable
EUV lithography: Extending the patterning roadmap to 3nm

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Soraa founder wins Nobel Prize in physics
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology

RECENT ARTICLES

Maximize uptime and optimize maintenance with AMS
WIN Semiconductors releases new platform integrating high performance 0.1um GaAs pHEMT with monolithic PIN and vertical Schottky diodes
Aledia selects Veeco Propel GaN MOCVD platform for large wafer 3D LED production
Plasma-Therm completes acquisition of France-based CORIAL
NXP introduces new high power RF products for 5G networks

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

WIN Semiconductors releases new platform integrating high performance 0.1um GaAs pHEMT with monolithic PIN and vertical Schottky diodes
NXP introduces new high power RF products for 5G networks
pSemi expands digital step attenuator portfolio with high-performance DSAs
Semiconductor equipment record spending streak to continue through 2019

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Plasma-Therm completes acquisition of France-based CORIAL
Winbond extends performance of Serial NAND Flash memory with 1Gbit device with maximum data-transfer rate of 83MB/s
Sales increase 20% year-to-year in April; double-digit annual growth projected for 2018
Single molecular insulator pushes boundaries of current state of the art

MEMS ARTICLES

MEMS pressure sensor technologies: Multiple ways to success
The MEMS market is showing a 17.5% CAGR between 2018 and 2023
A nanotech sensor that turns molecular fingerprints into bar codes
imec demonstrates compact low-power 140GHz CMOS radar with on-chip antennas

LEDS ARTICLES

WIN Semiconductors releases new platform integrating high performance 0.1um GaAs pHEMT with monolithic PIN and vertical Schottky diodes
Aledia selects Veeco Propel GaN MOCVD platform for large wafer 3D LED production
Cree announces CFO transition plan
Led by Texas Instruments, the industrial semiconductor market grew nearly 12% in 2017

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Transparent, conductive films promising for developing flexible screens
Gartner reports worldwide sales of smartphones returned to growth in first quarter of 2018
Smartphone display with notch design estimated to cost about 20% more
OLEDs become brighter and more durable

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

Leak check semiconductor process chambers quickly and reliably
02/08/2018INFICON,a manufacturer of leak test equipment, introduced the UL3000 Fab leak detector for semiconductor manufacturing maintenance teams t...
Radiant Vision Systems announces new automated visual inspection system
11/06/2017Radiant Vision Systems, a provider of high-resolution imaging solutions for automated visual analysis of devices and surfaces, an...
SEMI-GAS Xturion Blixer enables on-site blending of forming gas mixtures
10/03/2017The Blixer provides a cost-effective alternative to purchasing expensive pre-mixed gas cylinders by enabling operators to blend ...