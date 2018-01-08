Applied Materials breakthrough accelerates chip performance in the big data and AI era

Applied Materials, Inc. today announced a breakthrough in materials engineering that accelerates chip performance in the big data and AI era.

In the past, classic Moore’s Law scaling of a small number of easy-to-integrate materials simultaneously improved chip performance, power and area/cost (PPAC). Today, materials such as tungsten and copper are no longer scalable beyond the 10nm foundry node because their electrical performance has reached physical limits for transistor contacts and local interconnects. This has created a major bottleneck in achieving the full performance potential of FinFET transistors. Cobalt removes this bottleneck but also requires a change in process system strategy. As the industry scales structures to extreme dimensions, the materials behave differently and must be systematically engineered at the atomic scale, often under vacuum.

To enable the use of cobalt as a new conducting material in the transistor contact and interconnect, Applied has combined several materials engineering steps – pre-clean, PVD, ALD and CVD – on the Endura® platform. Moreover, Applied has defined an integrated cobalt suite that includes anneal on the Producer® platform, planarization on the Reflexion® LK Prime CMP platform and e-beam inspection on the PROVision platform. Customers can use this proven, Integrated Materials Solution to speed time-to-market and increase chip performance at the 7nm foundry node and beyond.

“Five years ago, Applied anticipated an inflection in the transistor contact and interconnect, and we began developing an alternative materials solution that could take us beyond the 10nm node,” said Dr. Prabu Raja, senior vice president of Applied’s Semiconductor Products Group. “Applied brought together its experts in chemistry, physics, engineering and data science to explore the broad portfolio of Applied’s technologies and create a breakthrough Integrated Materials Solution for the industry. As we enter the big data and AI era, there will be more of these inflections, and we are excited to be having earlier and deeper collaborations with our customers to accelerate their roadmaps and enable devices we never dreamed possible.”

While challenging to integrate, cobalt brings significant benefits to chips and chip making: lower resistance and variability at small dimensions; improved gapfill at very fine dimensions; and improved reliability. Applied’s integrated cobalt suite is now shipping to foundry/logic customers worldwide.

Applied Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq:AMAT) is a leader in materials engineering solutions used to produce virtually every new chip and advanced display in the world.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

EDITOR'S PICKS

Applied Materials breakthrough accelerates chip performance in the big data and AI era
Automotive IC market on pace for third consecutive record growth year
OLEDs become brighter and more durable
EUV lithography: Extending the patterning roadmap to 3nm
Next generation dopant gas delivery system for ion implant applications
Memory device packaging: From leadframe to TSV
Semi capex forecast to exceed $100B for the first time in 2018

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Soraa founder wins Nobel Prize in physics
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology

RECENT ARTICLES

ON Semiconductor announces SiC diodes for demanding automotive applications
Applied Materials breakthrough accelerates chip performance in the big data and AI era
NXP brings standard packages to RF power
IEEE Electronics Packaging Society honors heterogeneous integration pioneer and other innovators
Physicists devise method to reveal how light affects materials

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Applied Materials breakthrough accelerates chip performance in the big data and AI era
MIT researchers devise new way to make light interact with matter
Dow unveils two new silicone adhesives formulated to deliver processing options for device and displays assembly
Imec extends damascene metallization towards the 3nm technology node

PACKAGING ARTICLES

NXP brings standard packages to RF power
IEEE Electronics Packaging Society honors heterogeneous integration pioneer and other innovators
Dow unveils two new silicone adhesives formulated to deliver processing options for device and displays assembly
Toshiba Memory Corporation and Synopsys collaborate to accelerate 3D flash memory verification

MEMS ARTICLES

NVIDIA, Taiwan's MOST unveil collaboration to supercharge AI efforts
Flexible organic electronics mimic biological mechanosensory nerves
BISTel unveils first intelligent applications for smart manufacturing
STMicroelectronics announces Executive Committee

LEDS ARTICLES

ON Semiconductor announces SiC diodes for demanding automotive applications
MIT researchers devise new way to make light interact with matter
OLEDs become brighter and more durable
GLOBALFOUNDRIES enters volume production of ultra high voltage process technology

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Gartner reports worldwide sales of smartphones returned to growth in first quarter of 2018
Smartphone display with notch design estimated to cost about 20% more
OLEDs become brighter and more durable
IEEE International Electron Devices Meeting announces 2018 Call for Papers

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

Leak check semiconductor process chambers quickly and reliably
02/08/2018INFICON,a manufacturer of leak test equipment, introduced the UL3000 Fab leak detector for semiconductor manufacturing maintenance teams t...
Radiant Vision Systems announces new automated visual inspection system
11/06/2017Radiant Vision Systems, a provider of high-resolution imaging solutions for automated visual analysis of devices and surfaces, an...
SEMI-GAS Xturion Blixer enables on-site blending of forming gas mixtures
10/03/2017The Blixer provides a cost-effective alternative to purchasing expensive pre-mixed gas cylinders by enabling operators to blend ...