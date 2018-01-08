Dow unveils two new silicone adhesives formulated to deliver processing options for device and displays assembly

Dow Performance Silicones further enhanced design flexibilities and processing options for consumer device and display OEMs today with the addition of DOWSIL™ SE 9100 and DOWSIL™ SE 9160 Adhesives to its portfolio of one-part, room-temperature cure (RTV) silicone solutions. In addition to offering versatile processing options, the two new silicone adhesives bond well to most substrates, deliver excellent rework ability with no residue, exhibit high flow to fill narrow gaps, and enable cure-in-place-gaskets (CIPG) that offer effective seals compatible with IPX7-rated water resistance.

DOWSIL™ SE 9100 Adhesive is a one-part silicone formulation that achieves fast tack-free processing at room temperature with the option to accelerate cure with the application of heat. It demonstrates low (< 1 percent) shrinkage by volume after cure to minimize internal stress for optimal sealing, and offers cost-effective processing and repairability during the assembly of mobile and display modules and other consumer devices.

DOWSIL™ SE 9160 Adhesive exhibits many of these same properties, yet its dual-cure formulation offers the option of faster in-line processing through irradiation with ultraviolet (UV) energy at densities as low as 4,000mJ/cm2 to component assembly to continue within seconds. Higher densities (10,000mJ/cm2) enable the material to quickly achieve full, deep section cure. In addition, in designs where the silicone adhesive is partially “in shadow” from the UV lamp, Dow’s new innovative silicone adhesive will still secure rapid moisture cure.

DOWSIL™ SE 9160 Adhesive is suitable for sealing small- to medium-sized consumer devices such as smart phones, tablets and displays. It is particularly effective at sealing air gaps or holes between LCD or OLED display panels and their plastic cover frames.

“Consumer device manufactures are under constant pressure to make their products more reliable, more profitable and packed with ever more features,” said Jayden Cho, global marketing segment leader, Consumer Devices at Dow Performance Silicones. “These two highly innovative silicone adhesives aim to help our global customers successfully address all three of these challenges as they push the boundaries of their next-generation device designs.”

Dow’s two new adhesives are available globally under the new DOWSIL™ label, which builds on seven decades of innovation and proven performance from the heritage Dow Corning silicone technology platform.