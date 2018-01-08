Dow unveils two new silicone adhesives formulated to deliver processing options for device and displays assembly

Dow Performance Silicones further enhanced design flexibilities and processing options for consumer device and display OEMs today with the addition of DOWSIL™ SE 9100 and DOWSIL™ SE 9160 Adhesives to its portfolio of one-part, room-temperature cure (RTV) silicone solutions. In addition to offering versatile processing options, the two new silicone adhesives bond well to most substrates, deliver excellent rework ability with no residue, exhibit high flow to fill narrow gaps, and enable cure-in-place-gaskets (CIPG) that offer effective seals compatible with IPX7-rated water resistance.

DOWSIL™ SE 9100 Adhesive is a one-part silicone formulation that achieves fast tack-free processing at room temperature with the option to accelerate cure with the application of heat. It demonstrates low (< 1 percent) shrinkage by volume after cure to minimize internal stress for optimal sealing, and offers cost-effective processing and repairability during the assembly of mobile and display modules and other consumer devices.

DOWSIL™ SE 9160 Adhesive exhibits many of these same properties, yet its dual-cure formulation offers the option of faster in-line processing through irradiation with ultraviolet (UV) energy at densities as low as 4,000mJ/cm2 to component assembly to continue within seconds. Higher densities (10,000mJ/cm2) enable the material to quickly achieve full, deep section cure. In addition, in designs where the silicone adhesive is partially “in shadow” from the UV lamp, Dow’s new innovative silicone adhesive will still secure rapid moisture cure.

DOWSIL™ SE 9160 Adhesive is suitable for sealing small- to medium-sized consumer devices such as smart phones, tablets and displays. It is particularly effective at sealing air gaps or holes between LCD or OLED display panels and their plastic cover frames.

“Consumer device manufactures are under constant pressure to make their products more reliable, more profitable and packed with ever more features,” said Jayden Cho, global marketing segment leader, Consumer Devices at Dow Performance Silicones. “These two highly innovative silicone adhesives aim to help our global customers successfully address all three of these challenges as they push the boundaries of their next-generation device designs.”

Dow’s two new adhesives are available globally under the new DOWSIL™ label, which builds on seven decades of innovation and proven performance from the heritage Dow Corning silicone technology platform.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

EDITOR'S PICKS

Applied Materials breakthrough accelerates chip performance in the big data and AI era
Automotive IC market on pace for third consecutive record growth year
OLEDs become brighter and more durable
EUV lithography: Extending the patterning roadmap to 3nm
Next generation dopant gas delivery system for ion implant applications
Memory device packaging: From leadframe to TSV
Semi capex forecast to exceed $100B for the first time in 2018

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Soraa founder wins Nobel Prize in physics
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology

RECENT ARTICLES

ON Semiconductor announces SiC diodes for demanding automotive applications
Applied Materials breakthrough accelerates chip performance in the big data and AI era
NXP brings standard packages to RF power
IEEE Electronics Packaging Society honors heterogeneous integration pioneer and other innovators
Physicists devise method to reveal how light affects materials

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Applied Materials breakthrough accelerates chip performance in the big data and AI era
MIT researchers devise new way to make light interact with matter
Dow unveils two new silicone adhesives formulated to deliver processing options for device and displays assembly
Imec extends damascene metallization towards the 3nm technology node

PACKAGING ARTICLES

NXP brings standard packages to RF power
IEEE Electronics Packaging Society honors heterogeneous integration pioneer and other innovators
Dow unveils two new silicone adhesives formulated to deliver processing options for device and displays assembly
Toshiba Memory Corporation and Synopsys collaborate to accelerate 3D flash memory verification

MEMS ARTICLES

NVIDIA, Taiwan's MOST unveil collaboration to supercharge AI efforts
Flexible organic electronics mimic biological mechanosensory nerves
BISTel unveils first intelligent applications for smart manufacturing
STMicroelectronics announces Executive Committee

LEDS ARTICLES

ON Semiconductor announces SiC diodes for demanding automotive applications
MIT researchers devise new way to make light interact with matter
OLEDs become brighter and more durable
GLOBALFOUNDRIES enters volume production of ultra high voltage process technology

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Gartner reports worldwide sales of smartphones returned to growth in first quarter of 2018
Smartphone display with notch design estimated to cost about 20% more
OLEDs become brighter and more durable
IEEE International Electron Devices Meeting announces 2018 Call for Papers

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

Leak check semiconductor process chambers quickly and reliably
02/08/2018INFICON,a manufacturer of leak test equipment, introduced the UL3000 Fab leak detector for semiconductor manufacturing maintenance teams t...
Radiant Vision Systems announces new automated visual inspection system
11/06/2017Radiant Vision Systems, a provider of high-resolution imaging solutions for automated visual analysis of devices and surfaces, an...
SEMI-GAS Xturion Blixer enables on-site blending of forming gas mixtures
10/03/2017The Blixer provides a cost-effective alternative to purchasing expensive pre-mixed gas cylinders by enabling operators to blend ...