Exagan introduces unique intelligent GaN power solution

Exagan, an innovator of gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor technology enabling smaller and more efficient electrical converters, is accelerating the transition to greater power efficiency by launching its safe, powerful G-FET™ power transistors and G-DRIVE™ intelligent fast-switching solution, featuring an integrated driver and transistor in a single package. These GaN-based devices are easy to design into electronic products, paving the way for fast chargers that comply with the USB power delivery (PD) 3.0 type C standard while providing exceptional power performance and integration.

At this week’s PCIM Europe conference in Nuremberg, Exagan is showcasing the use of its high-power-density GaN-on-silicon semiconductors to create ultra-fast, efficient and smaller 45- to 65-watt chargers. The company’s exhibit demonstrates its electrical-converter expertise and how both G-FET and G-DRIVE can benefit new converter product designs and their applications.

“The market potential for our products is enormous including all portable electronic devices as well as homes, restaurants, hotels, airports, automobiles and more,” said Frédéric Dupont, president and CEO of Exagan. “In the near future, users will be able to quickly charge their smart phones, tablets, laptops and other devices simply by plugging a standard USB cable into a small, generic mobile charger.”

The ability of USB type C ports to serve as universal connections for the simultaneous transfer of electrical power, data and video is leading to tremendous growth. The number of devices with at least one USB type C port is forecasted to multiply from 300 million units in 2016 to nearly five billion by 2021, according to market research firm IHS Markit.

Exagan is working to accelerate the adoption of cost-effective GaN-based solutions for the charger market. The company uses 200-mm GaN-on-silicon wafers in its fabrication process, achieving highly cost efficient high-volume manufacturing.  Exagan is now sampling its fast, energy-efficient devices to key customers while ramping up production to begin volume shipments of G-FET and G-DRIVE products.

